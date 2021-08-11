John Wicks on getting back on stage, Ament project

Since the band stayed busy, getting back onto the road this summer required more mental preparation than anything else. “We have been together so long that once you hit the stage, it’s like you never left. That part of it didn’t require too much prep. It was mainly just like, ‘get myself psyched up to go out there.’ ”

In July, the group played a three-and-a-half week tour, mostly in the South and East. It felt somewhat strange, as “we are kind of some of the first artists to go out and try this,” he said. Many were alternate, nontraditional outdoor venues because the crowds were too large for indoor shows. Musician friends messaged him with questions about how it felt to be back on stage.

“At the end of the day, it felt great ... it was evidence that we were getting some relief and some sense of normalcy.”

This year is somewhat of an unusual one for the group, as they're finally playing the songs on “Feels" again live. (One of the singles, “I Just Wanna Shine,” racked up more than 26 million streams on Spotify since its release.) After this touring cycle, they can start thinking about the future.