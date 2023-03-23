For the second time, two renowned Montana artists are showing their work in a joint exhibition that brings Montana skies and earth together under one roof at the Radius Gallery.

Ceramicist Josh DeWeese and painter Dale Livezy might work in different mediums, but they both pull from intimate knowledge of Montana. DeWeese’s ceramic works often depict abstract and wispy drawings sketched into clay that is sometimes collected from Montana earth itself. Livezy’s oil paintings depict incredibly detailed landscapes familiar to any Montanan and true to the vastness and vibrancy of the state’s skies.

The vibrancy is achieved through Livezy’s years of perfecting color and technique. He uses an old method where opaque paint is layered on top of translucent paint. This creates a unique effect so that when the light dims, the reflection that shines through is opaque and not bouncing back at the viewer. That allows what’s underneath to seemingly glow.

“It’s a very technical ability and to do it in this is just brilliant,” said gallery co-owner Lisa Simon. “It doesn’t look like the room got darker, it looks like the sun went down.”

Indeed, when Simon moves to turn off the lights in the gallery, the effect is obvious and feels like you could be staring through a window at a Big Sky landscape fading under a setting sun.

Livezy’s scenes are of familiar landscapes like the Beartooths, Sawtooth Ridge and Lima Peaks. They capture not just the land but also the fleeting colors and beauty seen only around dusk. His mastery is in making light appear natural and behave in a natural way. Soft pinks, brilliant teals, and deep blues accompany and invoke all the feelings that go hand in hand with the dimming of the day.

While Livezy’s paintings conjure memories and experiences on Montana’s landscapes, DeWeese’s ceramic pieces capture the imagination. From the grand pots as wide as a child, to the delicate kettles and mugs, DeWeese pushes the boundaries of ceramics.

“I think one of the things that is a signature of Josh DeWeese is his clay,” Simon said. “He’s reminding you of the wetness of clay. He’s reminding you that this is not a solid.”

This is accomplished through DeWeese’s ability to play with form and the classical ideas of what is "perfection" in ceramics. Each piece has notable features that challenge perfection like the jars that are not exactly round or appear to still have a wet and dripping glaze on them.

Yet, despite each quirk, DeWeese’s pieces display an absolute mastery of his craft. The large jars are big enough that some were actually two bowls thrown separately and then combined. It’s a skill that requires time and not many people could do it, explained Simon. Outside of the physical crafting of each piece, DeWeese’s use of color is also indicative of his skill.

“His goals in putting colors together are similar to what Dale is doing,” Simon said. “Like, ‘this is the place that I love and I’m trying to invoke that in the clay.’ So Josh is also a painter.”

The exhibition is appropriately titled, “Sky Above | Earth Below,” which is the same title used in 2021, when DeWeese and Livezy’s work was first put together for an exhibition. It has been such a hit that Simon plans to join DeWeese and Livezy’s work together again in two years under the same exhibition title.

“It’s such a powerful idea and one we’ve returned to,” Simon said. “As a gallery, we’re doing the same activity as they’re doing, like, ‘let’s return to this thing that speaks powerfully to this place’ and we keep going back to that and it works.”