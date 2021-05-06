Journey to extreme environments with IWFF ballpark screening

The last stop might inspire winter tourism, even among Montanans prone to heading south that time of year.

Abisko National Park, smaller than the size of Disneyland, nevertheless looks intimidating when the temperatures are below zero. Modern humans are not adapted for this environment the way the wildlife introduced on camera — moose with long legs to travel through snow, ptarmigan who molt to stay camouflaged and have foot-feathers to keep from sinking, or even the mountain birch that flip a switch in their DNA to keep from freezing during the winter.

The main attraction, as many locals will tell you, is the aurora, and de Bod and Scott let you soak it while relating how they work and what ancient cultures saw. Inuits saw the souls of children playing in the sky; Vikings naturally saw giant warriors with burning swords; and Finns interpreted it as the firefox, a mythical creature with a flaming tail that whipped ice crystals into the air where they burst into flame.

It wraps up with footage of the polar stratospheric clouds, a truly sci-fi experience that’s only visible once a lifetime. It is, unfortunately, an omen in some cultures, and in our specific time period, that the ozone is vulnerable to human activity. It leaves the filmmakers with not only some rare footage, but a reason to remind viewers re-emerging into normal life that they'd take better care of the world if they spent more time in it.

