Journey to extreme environments with IWFF ballpark screening

As you’d guess from the title, “Kingdoms of Fire, Ice and Fairy Tales” is a wide-eyed exploration of nature, making three stops around the world into environments where the extremity matches the beauty.
Host Bonné de Bod and director Susan Scott entered the film project after some considerably heavier material — 2018’s “Stroop: Journey into the Rhino Horn War,” a four-year venture into the complex issue of poaching.
A work trip of this type seems well-deserved, and the locations as scenic as possible: Yellowstone National Park, the Black Forest in Germany, and then up above the Arctic Circle to Abisko National Park in Sweden.
They open with Yellowstone in winter, cycling through the history and the geothermal features that seemed unbelievable at a time when the proof was in an oil painting. For those bringing kids in tow — this movie is family-friendly — there are vignettes about a bison’s body structure and how they survive winter and a run-down on the importance of wolves to the overall health of the ecosystem, a perennially timely subject.
The Black Forest will be more novel to viewers here in Montana. The evergreen forests were once so dense that Romans believed they must’ve been filled with no-good creatures, a feeling that’s understandable but not too relatable as de Bod and company hike along and sight squirrels, owls and dainty hogs in autumn’s color. While healthier now, the area was under threat after industrialization increased demand for land and lumber. Efforts to protect them were aided, ironically, by scary folktales collected by the Brothers Grimm.
The last stop might inspire winter tourism, even among Montanans prone to heading south that time of year.
Abisko National Park, smaller than the size of Disneyland, nevertheless looks intimidating when the temperatures are below zero. Modern humans are not adapted for this environment the way the wildlife introduced on camera — moose with long legs to travel through snow, ptarmigan who molt to stay camouflaged and have foot-feathers to keep from sinking, or even the mountain birch that flip a switch in their DNA to keep from freezing during the winter.
The main attraction, as many locals will tell you, is the aurora, and de Bod and Scott let you soak it while relating how they work and what ancient cultures saw. Inuits saw the souls of children playing in the sky; Vikings naturally saw giant warriors with burning swords; and Finns interpreted it as the firefox, a mythical creature with a flaming tail that whipped ice crystals into the air where they burst into flame.
It wraps up with footage of the polar stratospheric clouds, a truly sci-fi experience that’s only visible once a lifetime. It is, unfortunately, an omen in some cultures, and in our specific time period, that the ozone is vulnerable to human activity. It leaves the filmmakers with not only some rare footage, but a reason to remind viewers re-emerging into normal life that they'd take better care of the world if they spent more time in it.