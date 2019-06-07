Museums
Bigfork Art & Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org: Through June 29: "Bonded: Moving Metal and Shaping Lives for over 40 Years," works by Lee Proctor, David Secrest, Jeffery Funk, Daniel Moore, Tony Stewart and Ian Preszler.
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 258-3479: Featured exhibits: "Necessity and Beauty: A Selection of Quilts from the HMFM Permanent Collection," through July 4. "The Road to Today: 250 Years of Missoula's History," "No Enemy Movement Observed: The Vietnam War Through the the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine."
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through June 22: "Richard Buswell: What They Left Behind." June 28-July 27: "Unlimited: Healing Light" by Nicole Keintz. Opening reception June 27, 5-7 p.m.
Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Montana Museum of Art & Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through June 15: "The William A. Clark Collection: A Homecoming" and "The Evocative Moment," works by Stephanie J. Frostad. July 12-Oct. 31: "Ratljost," works by photographer and professor Matthew Hamon. Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery@gmail.com: In June: "A Forest Story," connecting nature through watercolor by artist K. Bonnema Leslie. First Friday, June 7, 5-8 p.m.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through June: "Abstract Explorations in Acrylic, Oil and Cold Wax" by Rebecca Sobin. Artist's reception, June 7, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 A Hawthorne, Missoula, 406-543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In June: Woodfire Invitational with woodfired ceramics by local and visiting artists. Opening reception, June 7, 5:30-9 p.m.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 406-721-3154, danagallery.com: First Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. featuring summer show artists Caleb Meyer, Robert Moore, David Mensing, Garth Williams, Janet Sullivan, Clay Pape, Patricia Robinson-Grant, Diane Ainsworth, Silas Thompson, Lori McNee, Davi Nelson, Parvin, Reid Christie, Claire Meyer, Rachel Warner, Jeff Walker, Frank Hagel, Dana Bernadinis and Deborah Harrington. Open house, June 15, noon-5 p.m. featuring the 2019 Summer Show.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: In June: collection of Missoula LGBTQUIA artists. All artwork for this show will be created by people who identify as lesbian, gay, trans and nonbinary, from or living in Missoula, working in photography, illustrations, paintings and more. Second Friday reception June 14, 5:30-8 p.m. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. Through July 3: SALTMINE 2019 new works, featuring works by Bev Beck Glueckert, Stephen Glueckert, Kathleen Herlihy Paoli, Peter Keefer, Cathryn Mallory, Karen Rice and Edgar Smith. First Friday, June 7, 5-9 p.m. with music by Stephen Glueckert and friends.
Hangin' Art Gallery, Highway 93 N., Arlee, 726-0021: Through mid-June: "Spring's Return" with guest artists Claire Emery and Jenah Mead.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. In June: A wood-fired ceramic show by Richard Smith plus new watercolors by Kendahl Jan Jubb, as well as paintings by M. Scott Miller, James Hoffmann and Arthur Herring. First Friday, June 7, featuring music on the balcony by Anything but Suzy. Refreshments will be served. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Purple Pomegranate, 222 Central Ave., Whitefish, 406-862-7227: In June: work by Bigfork artist and graphic designer Will Smith.
Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through July 6: Fourth annual Ceramics invitational featuring new artwork by Nick DeVries, Steven Godfrey, Autumn Higgins, Trey Hill, Sara Morales-Morgan, Richard Notkin, Jill Oberman, Joseph Pintz, Kevin Silkwood, Mitchell Spain and Cary Weigand. Also featuring new pastels of Yellowstone by Bobbie McKibbin. Main St. Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Art on view
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In June: "Odds & Ends," the last art show of Adelaide Gale Every. First Friday opening, June 7, 5-8 p.m.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, 314 N. Higgins, 721-4141: First Friday June 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring traditional, still life painter Phyllis Tag.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave., 728-8780: First Friday, June 7, featuring “Recurring Dreams,” a collection of drawings, paintings, screen prints and digital works by Missoula musician Elizabeth Taillon.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave., 406-540-4481: First Friday June 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring "In Bloom," works with pressed flowers by Rachel Gordon.
Confident Stitch, 139 W. Front St., 940-782-8593: First Friday, June 7, 4-6 p.m. featuring the Missoula Modern Quilt Guild.
Downtown Dance Collective, 121 W. Main St.: First Friday, June 7, 5-6:30 p.m. featuring "Landscapes," by artist Amanda Lockwood.
Ecology Project International, 314 S. Fourth St. W., 721-8784: Annual First Friday celebration, June 7, 5-8 p.m. Featuring climate-themed art from Monte Dolack, (including, local bands Crow's Share, the Salamanders and Pinegrass), free beer, wine, food trucks and a fun activities with the Insectarium, SpectrUM, ClimateSmart, Home Resource and traveling climate scientists (Shahir and Athina). Plus tours of the Swift Building beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Elevating Health Chiropractic, 101-203 E. Broadway, 830-3070: First Friday June 7, 5:30 p.m. featuring pottery by Dudley Anderson.
Gecko Designs, 523 N. Higgins Ave., 406-662-1123: First Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. featuring "Portals of Spirits," photography by Richard Kasden.
Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, 519 S. Higgins Ave., 543-3955: First Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. featuring Native jewelry by Kristina Lucero.
Lake Missoula Tea Company, 136 E. Broadway, 926-1038, lakemissoulateacompany.com: First Friday, June 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring ceramics by Marleis Borchers, drawings by Tracy Hall and Americana and blues by Dan Eagan.
Noteworthy Paper & Press, 219 S. Third St. W., 541-6683: First Friday June 7, 5 p.m. featuring David Miles Lusk of Anomal Press sharing his printmaking.
Ole Beck VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St., 396-8390: First Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. featuring photography by a local Missoula veteran.
PureWest Real Estate, 101 Railroad St., 541-4000: In June: work by artist/photographer Travis Martucci. First Friday, June 7, 5-8 p.m.
Western Cider, 501 N. California St., 540-4477: First Friday, June 7, 5 p.m. featuring "The Art of Architecture," a display of the trajectory of several projects from sketch to finished structure from MMW Architects.
The Wilma, 131 S. Higgins Ave., 830-4640: First Friday Art Showcase, June 7, 5 p.m. featuring SPARK!: Perspective of the Wilma by artist Tabitha Beard/B. Martinez and students of SPARK!
Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W., 549-7555, zootownarts.org: Second Friday Gallery Opening, June 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m. featuring "Happy Cats," paintings by Trevor Dietz.