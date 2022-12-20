Ken Burns' 'Our America': Bigfork photographer's image included in anthology

Last month, filmmaker Ken Burns published, "Our America: A Photographic History," a hardcover volume with pictures shot around the United States from 1839 to the present.

The artists include important figures like Walker Evans, Ansel Adams, Robert Frank, Dorothea Lange, Edward Curtis, Sally Mann and more.

Among the images, you’ll find a portrait called “Tommy in his Car,” by photographer Lauren Grabelle. Her subject is Tommy Christian (Assiniboine Sioux), in regalia not long after winning a 1996 powwow in Connecticut.

Christian went on to become a tribal chairman of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes. Grabelle, meanwhile, moved out West to Bigfork, and has continued pursuing her medium. Her work is on view now at the Missoula Art Museum as part of “Omnipresent: Photographs from the MAM Collection.”

Grabelle answered questions about the photograph via email.

Q: What’s the story behind this photograph?

A: In 1996, I was living just a few miles from the Mashantucket Pequot Reservation where the Schemitzun Powwow was being held — the largest powwow in the country at the time.

It was my first powwow and it was the most visually and aurally stimulating experience I'd ever had — a fantastic blur of motion and sounds — but one dancer stood out to me and I could not take my eyes off of him. I don’t believe I had ever approached a stranger for a portrait at that point but knew I had to do so. The huge tent was packed with people but I eventually found him and asked. He said yes, maybe later.

At some point, I left the grounds and returned later that day. On my drive back to the powwow, I saw him driving past me in his little sports car in full regalia which was something you don’t see often on the country roads of Connecticut, so it was quite a sight. When I found him again later in the large crowd, I had to think quickly about how and where to photograph him — the tent was dark and crowded and it was raining outside. And then suddenly it dawned on me that he was a car guy, based just on knowing he drove a sports car, and I suggested we photograph him in his car — out of the rain and in a space he would be comfortable. That idea led to my series of photos of “Tommy in His Car,” or as a friend of his commented, “Tommy astride his war pony.”

Q: Where did you originally publish or exhibit the photo?

A: I believe the first time I shared the work publicly was in 2014 on my blog which is searchable, but I also shared them on to just friends on Facebook. A different version of “Tommy in His Car” has also been shown in exhibitions at Station Independent Projects in New York City, at the SE Center for Photography in Greenville, South Carolina, and at Blue Sky Gallery in Portland, Oregon.

Q: Have you learned about how Burns and the editors of the book found it?

A: No. I adored working with his longtime editor, Susanna Steisel, but she never revealed their secrets of how they search for imagery, or she might not recall how she came across it either. Many editors and curators that have found me via the internet often don’t remember how they came across my work by the time we communicate, as I always ask to see what methods are working for me to get my work out into the world. Blogs are/were great for SEO (search engine optimization) as all of the text included in a post is searchable. So I imagine that they might have been searching for powwows, or even Schemitzun, or Native Americans in Connecticut, and came across it that way.

Q: Have you stayed in touch with Tommy? What was his reaction to its inclusion in the book?

A: Yes, I have. Around the same time I moved to Montana in 2010 I also started using Facebook. It might even have been in 2014 when I posted the photos from Schemitzun that I searched for him and friended him on Facebook. One nice aspect of social media is learning more about your subjects years after meeting them and discovering that Tommy was a tribal chairman of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes still living in Poplar, Montana, as well as a powwow MC and champion dancer. One of the beautiful bonuses of all of this was seeing one of his family members comment on my recent post about the book saying, "My brother in law [is] one of the best men I have ever met in my whole life.” Tommy seems to be a very humble man but was more than happy to let me share his image with the world.

Q: Regarding your path, when did you move to Montana? How has living here affected your subject matter and career?

A: I moved to Montana in 2010. Montana has been a great gift to me creatively as I’ve found that there are few distractions (like traffic and strip malls) taking up my time so that I can focus on my creative output. Also I do believe I landed in a world that fits my internal landscape better than anywhere else I have lived.

Q: What projects are you looking ahead to in 2023?

A: Promoting all my projects. Unfortunately in this day and age of an overabundance of photographs, in order to be found, the work of self-promotion is nonstop. Since I also just had some major awards in 2021 and 2022 for my current series, “The Last Man,” I think I will take a little visual break and spend more time getting my work out into the world.