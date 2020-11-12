Kiddomatic: Bright, fun kids' films from around the world

Films with bright color palettes and bright messages — if you “want an escape to watch something happy,” the Kiddomatic children’s international film festival has a few suggestions, according to festival director Carrie Richer.

The Roxy Theater’s annual round-up of kids’ movies from around the globe has 40 features and shorts, ranging from a classic French New Wave movie (“The Red Balloon”) to contemporary 3D animated films like “The Snail and the Whale,” based on the popular children’s picture book. Titles like the teen-oriented “Biidaaban” delves into First Nations stories with immersive and tactile stop-motion animation and contemporary aesthetics. "Spit Fire, Dream Higher," a documentary, introduces girls football (or soccer) players around the world, giving sports-deprived kids a chance to root for a team, Richer said.

Richer and co-programmer Laura Lovo hand-picked the movies, doing their own research, reaching to filmmakers and state film commissions and other sources, to find a complementary line-up that plays well together.