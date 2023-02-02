The common elements are the female figure, horses and dogs and perhaps other animals in varied combinations.

The results are divergent in their medium but share a sense of rumination and expressiveness.

Linda Leslie is an oil painter in a classically trained, academic vein, who lives here in Missoula. Cary Weigand is a ceramic sculptor based in Oregon. They’ve known each other for years, but have never met in person.

“We have a lot in common as far as our subject matter and sensibility,” Leslie said.

Leslie bought one of Weigand’s pieces and reached out. They have a collaborative piece in the show, in which Weigand sculpted a piece similar to one of Leslie’s paintings and mailed it to Missoula for her to finish.

That kind of kinship led to a dual exhibition, according to Radius Gallery co-owner Jason Neal.

Cary Weigand

While the sculptures seem to allude to mythology, gallery co-owner Lisa Simon said it’s more of a feeling of spirituality combined with an affirmative belief in the importance of animals.

“Nothing is too specific, but spending all the years in art history courses, falling in love with that imagery, I want to bring that history,” Weigand said. "That seems like a part of our story."

She wants the references to be somewhat submerged, or mingled and loose, so the work doesn’t get boxed in and it feels more like an experience of a faded memory, she said.

One series of framed wall sculptures centers on women in bed with their dogs, sleeping or finding refuge. (One such piece is titled, “You are my moon, my joy.”)

“Animals to me are an aspect of our own consciousness with the same basic needs as our own,” she said. “In the work it’s my hope they make the figure less based on an individual display of power and instead a humble integral part of the world.”

Weigand grew up in Hawaii, where she said her interest in spirituality was fed by the variety of religions established there. On one street you might see a Catholic Church, on another, a Buddhist temple.

“This has opened me to pull from various themes to collage imagery,” Weigand said. "Spirituality is very important in my inner world and specific images and ideas are hugely inspiring as a vehicle in the art works."

One sculpture is led by a woman whose head is flanked by a halo that appears Byzantine, Simon pointed out. She stands with a child and a donkey whose head is ornamented by a star. She also noted they’re on a boat, a traditional Christian and European symbol of the transition from earth to the afterlife, a bloodied corpse resting at the boat’s edge.

Called “Close your earthly eyes,” the work includes a note that contemplates who is doing the watching.

Weigand said when she began the piece, she was thinking about a Renaissance painting of the Virgin Mary and Jesus, depicted far in the sky with turmoil going on beneath them. The turning boat was a symbol of tragedy and the feelings of grief, anger and realization that come after. The star was an allusion to the constellations of the sort that perhaps guided the three wise men.

Eyes are a recurring and important subject. One figure is rendered ghostly white and Weigand formed her eyes by leaving them as black voids. (It’s called “Shadow World,” and the figure's headwear appears to reference Indigenous culture and the Oregon coast.)

The belief in animals’ sentience is underscored in a subtle way in a few pieces. In the piece, it’s the animal, a sort of bison with a head as big as the creatures in “Where the Wild Things Are,” that has human-like eyes.

Weigand said she’d been fascinated by musk oxen and began sculpting this one. The woman riding atop it is clutching a dead lamb. The oxen’s left hoof is inching ahead. At the time she was “a little bit upset about how the world parades forward in progress,” not unlike a “train you don’t want to get onto.”

“Within those compositions, there's kind of this wonderful variety and she does bring in all these sort of references of different colors that hold for her different symbolism,” said Jason Neal, Radius co-owner.

“I work and it tells me things,” Weigand said. It’s more of a subconscious experience that takes time to process.

Linda Leslie

Linda Leslie, whose paintings appear like they could have been made last week or 200 years ago, said that she’s always been drawn to the past: It’s both the style of painting and the substance of its paintings.

“I like the feeling of it,” Leslie said. “I like the dress of it. I like the formality of it. No matter what, I can’t not be influenced by that.”

She almost wants to recreate it, to the degree her family tells her she was born in the wrong time period. Leslie started out on the East Coast and then moved to Santa Fe, and finally Missoula, to be closer to her son and his family.

She’s been studying the figure for around 40 to 45 years. She comes from a creative family — her mother was a photographer, and her father was an architect, equine sculptor and painter. Early on, she was drawn to the figure and the classical/academic approach with a “slightly looser style.”

“I am always striving for some sort of relationship with the figure,” she said. It might be musical instruments, horses, or Borzoi dogs. She owns two of the Russian-originated breed now, and is making donations to either the National Borzoi Rescue Foundation or Dunrovin Ranch in Lolo. (She and Weigand collaborated on a piece, and made ones separately, where a woman sits with two Borzois at her feet.)

She studied at National Academy in New York and continued in Santa Fe and its very large painting community. Here in Missoula, figurative work and portraiture are outnumbered by landscape and Impressionism or contemporary work. For a while, she found kindred spirits at a studio started by a couple who’d trained in Italy. During the pandemic, she found an online resource with open rights and thousands of photographs of models.

That led to a new series depicting women and musical instruments. The one in the show features a cello casting a dynamic shadow. She’s working on another with a banjo.

Those “second characters,” whether a beloved pet or a stringed instrument, have an “inherent relationship” that helps resolve the composition.

Taking an image of a woman from that archive and “collaging” it with a real live cello in her studio is a part of her approach. She’s showing landscapes that appear imaginary — in “Innocent Afternoon,” horses stand in shallow waters at the edge of a lake. At the far shore, an aged structure rises. Leslie said it’s drawn from an old church in Ukraine.

She painted it just after the Russian invasion.

Coincidentally, Weigand finished “Close your earthly eyes” around the same time.