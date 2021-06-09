 Skip to main content
Knitting Factory calls off 2021 concerts at Big Sky Brewing
Knitting Factory calls off 2021 concerts at Big Sky Brewing

Travelers' Rest Festival 3 (copy)

Thousands gather in front of the main stage of the Big Sky Brewing Amphitheater during the second Travelers' Rest Festival in 2018 while the trio I'm With Her performs.

 Colter Peterson, Missoulian file photo

Knitting Factory Entertainment has called off its entire 2021 concert season at Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater. 

The move was announced in a Facebook post by Knitting Factory Entertainment’s Montana page late Tuesday night.

All of the remaining concerts on the books for the outdoor venue, among the largest in the area by capacity, have been moved to 2022.

Those include Ween (June 29, 2022), The Avett Brothers (July 19, 2022) and The Dead South (July 28, 2022). All were originally scheduled for summer 2020. No additional events had been announced this year as the concert industry around the U.S. began preparing to reopen.

Refunds are available at the location of the ticket purchase — TicketWeb.com, Rockin’ Rudy’s, or Big Sky. The Facebook post referred questions to bsbconcerts@knittingfactory.com.

Emails to Knitting Factory requesting comment weren’t returned on Wednesday.

Over in Bonner, Logjam Presents has announced 23 concerts for its 4,000-capacity KettleHouse Amphitheater, starting in July and running through late September.

