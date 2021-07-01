Land trust seeks submissions for public lands photo contest

Five Valleys Land Trust is holding a public lands photo contest to mark its upcoming 50th anniversary next year.

It’s open to anyone, but limited to shots of public lands that the nonprofit has helped preserve. Photos must have been shot in 2019-2021 in the areas listed at bit.ly/5-valleys-photo. Note that it is limited to those areas — no national parks or forests allowed.

The deadline is Aug. 15. The entries will be judged by Michael Gallacher, former longtime Missoulian staff photographer, and Geoff Sutton, an arts businessman, photographer and former gallery owner.

The 12 winners will get $100 each, and their photos will be shown in Liquid Planet downtown (the former site of Sutton’s gallery) in prints produced by Marcy James’ Paper & Ink in September. They’ll also be reproduced in the 2022 Five Valleys calendar and be made available as prints for $100 each.

Gallacher said that submissions can be shot on anything from a smartphone to professional equipment, and they ask that only minimal editing is used, so the photos accurately represent the lands in question.

Go to the website to get more information on the contest or Five Valleys.

