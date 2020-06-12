Laura Barrett: Missoula Art Museum exhibit features quietly profound Montana collage artist

She became a Pan American Airways stewardess so she could travel the world and eventually started a vineyard with her first husband in Calistoga, California, in 1968. Their 1973 Chardonnay won the historic Judgment of Paris tasting, putting Napa Valley on the map of international winemaking and bringing their winery, Chateau Montelena, recognition.

Eventually she returned to her roots, moving to Bigfork and opening the Bridge Street Gallery and Wine Cafe and Restaurant, followed by the Collage Gallery in 2014. Laura Millin, executive director of the MAM, said Barrett helped create an interest for art in the community.

“It was back in the day when we didn’t have as many venues for art, and Bigfork didn’t have the arts scene it does now, and so I think it’s a really important part of her history,” Millin said.

The traveling exhibition was organized with the help of the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association in an effort to bring Barrett’s work to some of the smaller towns near where she grew up, as much of her art reflects the eastern Montana landscape of her childhood, Millin said.