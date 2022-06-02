Lee Rizzo's 'Moon Light Moon': A big solo debut, release show

Lee Rizzo wasn’t sure if it was the right time to start working on a solo album — running her own business, raising a family, then the pandemic. Any questions washed away.

“I thought, ‘Yeah, this is the craziest time and doesn’t make any sense,’” she said. “But it felt right to do it.”

The results manifest in “Moon Light Moon,” a debut long in the making. The Missoula native and her soulful, flexible voice that’s informed by jazz and soul, are surrounded by collaborators like horn players and her specially formed “Night Choir.”

Others seemed to feel the time was right, too — she raised over $10,000 through GoFundMe so she could pay the musicians a fair wage.

To celebrate the album’s release and all the people who contributed, she didn’t think small. She began thinking about “access and possibility” and what local artists can do if they don’t wait to be asked. “Make the plan, and know that it’s huge, and don’t have any expectations that it’s gonna fail,” she said.

For her June 11 album release concert, she rented out the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana, where the stage can easily hold some 38 guest musicians. A mother herself, she wanted a start time that makes it accessible: 6 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. start time.

She also wanted to see local musicians in a theater space where the music can resonate and people are there to listen.

“I think they want to be moved to deep listening, because that's where the connection is. I just don't think we practice it on a regular basis, or encourage it in our culture and society, and demand it enough of each other,” she said.

The Dennison can accommodate 1,100 audience members, too, a big room for a local artist. In 2007, songwriter David Boone booked the comparably sized Wilma to release his album, “A Tale of Gold,” with a dozen musicians on hand. The Lil Smokies also worked their way from backyard jams to the Wilma.

Open to many genres

The songs on "Moon Light Moon" move confidently between genres and sometimes keeps feet in multiple places at the same time: folk and expressive songwriter showcases; soul in varied shades, from classic to contemporary.

“I love that the album really represents all my influences,” Rizzo said, adding that over the course of her career she played around with genre, and “finding my own voice took a really long time.”

While the musical settings can shift, the songs often have their share of “dysfunction illuminated.”

“Lyrics can sit on my dash for a long time,” she said. Sometimes they end up in a song, sometimes they remain a poem. “It doesn’t feel like a choice I’m making, it feels like I’m heeding a call. There’s a nagging to return to those words for some reason.”

One song, “Cold Steel,” sets out on an acoustic soul groove with horns backing her. In her lyrics, she examines how we respond to the world. (“Don’t negotiate with demons,” she says.)

The song is about “all the shadowy places we can visit in our brain that can really take us down. We can point out here all sorts of places like gun control and politics. But ultimately, it's in here, like it exists within our access to ability and to making change and to making good choices. It’s present and lives on a micro scale in every moment,” she said.

“Sometimes my songs are like reminders for me,” she said. "Don’t forget, you have control."

Musical roots

She grew up in a household filled with music of all types that varied by the family member. Blues, jazz, classic rock, country, reggae, hip-hop, pop. Her dad played in a blues band, which ended up being her first public performance. Her mom, Susan Carlson, exhibits art at Radius Gallery. She started singing at a young age around the house and they’d play around the campfire.

“I think that’s how I developed a natural comfort with my voice, but I think maybe it’s always been a natural impulse to sing, like narrate in song, sing when I’m happy,” she said. "It just comes out. There’s that natural impulse.”

When she was younger, she became obsessed with Motown Records and a succession of singers with vocalists big on sound and style: Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin, then Sinead O’Connor, then Celine Dion, TLC and on.

She sang a Mazzy Star song on stage at Jay’s Upstairs when she was in high school. She had a run with blues/R&B group Mudslide Charley, performing four-hour gigs at the Union Hall. Her brother, Kyle McAfee, is an emcee, and she once sang as part of a female back-up trio for one of his groups.

A “mainstay” in various projects has been Jordan Demander, who plays trumpet and upright bass. Roger Moquin, with whom she played in Mudslide, plays drums and Ben Schuberg is on keyboards.

“Some of these songs have been with me for 16 years,” she said.

Rizzo said she’d tried several times to record a solo record before, but they stalled for different reasons. After composer Naomi Siegel reached out to her about performing at a show before the pandemic, she realized she had a CD's worth of material that could stand on its own, just her and a guitar.

She also had developed the relationships she felt she needed, and “I’d had enough experience with my own ears, and learning to trust myself.” She assumed a producer role, seeking “what I want these songs to live in, in their full capacity, and I think the joy of recording is you can just throw everything at it.”

They recorded their parts individually in her salon, the Hair Space, after trading files via email to build the arrangements, with her co-producer/engineer Richard McIntosh.

“I love being in the room with people,” she said. "I love the living collaboration of what it feels like to live in the songs and feel them out, but I think in some ways that helped eliminate distraction and I could really just say what I wanted."

There’s a lot of people involved in the studio version and the concert version. She plays rhythm guitar and takes lead on vocals. Jordan Demander played upright bass and trumpet. Ben Schuberg on piano; Roger Moquin is on drums. Chris DuParri on lead and lap steel; Greame Pletscher on saxophone and arrangements for horn trio, which includes Naomi Siegel. Kyle McAfee performs a rap on the title track.

Oh, and the choir. She formed a vocal ensemble, called the Night Choir, “built out of my friends and musical sources and people I've sung with over the years and people I've wanted to sing with,” she said.

On the record, it includes Kateena Bell, Ruth Dada, Jenny Fawcett, Ciara Griffin, Hermina Jean, Kendra Potter, Chris Sand, and Lindsey Stormo and more. There will be a different, smaller version in the concert.

She recruited sponsors for the show, and had help on the organization/production side from her husband, Angelo Rizzo, and theater-pro friend Rosie Seitz Ayers.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Mother Moon Project, which helps “connect families in need with essential services that are not covered by insurance,” she said. She said she’s been privileged with a large support network.

“We're missing out on so much talent,” she said. "Creativity, ingenuity, people's skills, real skills — not just all the ways that we show up in our lives but the healing aspects that people can contribute to our society when we make it impossible for people to accept things that support them, especially in early parenthood."

The cover

If you wanted an anecdote that illustrates Rizzo’s ability to enlist people into her artistic projects, look no farther than the album cover, based on a dream she had that shows her sense of humor.

Daphne Sweet, a recent BFA graduate from the University of Montana, digitally painted over the photograph to add “luminescence,” she said. (The figures are rainbow-hued.)

Her “13 moons,” as she calls them, are friends she recruited to strip down and run out into a snowy field in the North Hills in February. Renske McCann marked out spots in the snow, facing away from the camera. When the clouds parted, they dashed to their spots.

“We ran out into this field and we just had the most amazing moment captured,” she said.

