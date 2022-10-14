Lily Gladstone and director on the road in 'Unknown Country'

In “The Unknown Country,” Lily Gladstone plays Tana, a young woman who’s just lost her grandmother. Alone, she departs on a trip from Minneapolis to Big Bend, Texas, near the border with Mexico.

Along the way, she interacts with family in South Dakota, has short exchanges with a waitress, a hotel clerk and a gas station clerk, and has a night out with fellow young people in Dallas.

All of the above are real people that writer-director Morrisa Maltz met during years’ worth of road trips. From those encounters came the film “highlighting the real lives of the people that you meet along the way in your journey,” she said.

Gladstone said it’s an “organic, honest creation” that brings everyday residents of the Midwest who might often be confined to marginal or peripheral narratives into the center. The exchanges, captured by Maltz and cinematographer Andrew Hajek, reflect her “fine eye for humanity, for relationships, for the environment that she was in because she herself was doing that road trip for years.”

The road-trip portion resonated with Gladstone. The Blackfeet/Nez Perce actress grew up in Browning, and her family moved to Seattle. During high school, she drove back and forth frequently. Later, she studied at the University of Montana and worked on numerous independent productions, which she now balances with shows like Showtime’s “Billions” and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

***

The film’s concept and characters reflect Maltz’s own path. Originally from California, she studied fine art at Columbia University in New York. She landed in Texas and began seeking out projects in the region, such as filming a documentary, “Ingrid,” in Oklahoma.

“To make things, you also have to enrich your life in some way, and go out into the world and try to be a part of it,” she said.

Her husband is a paleontologist who was working in South Dakota, so she made solo trips from the Lone Star State. After Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, those long drives stirred thoughts about trying to “get a grasp on our country, in some even very small way.”

During her trips, she met Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, mother to a growing family; waitress, Pam Richter, who explains her philosophy of generosity; and a gas station clerk, Dale Leander Toller and his long-term partner, Cole Weber, who talks about how they met.

Maltz and company developed trusting relationships over the course of years, and then she began filming footage and recording audio of them reminiscing about their lives.

Gladstone’s part originated with another actress, Isabella Lablanc, a Lakota woman who lives in Minneapolis and her experiences as an urban Indian with relatives on or near the reservation.

From her own moves, Gladstone was familiar with the cycle of “reconnecting and then feeling not connected.” She saw early footage, including that of Lainey, and was drawn in by the honesty.

“It just sounded like people that I’ve spent so much of my life with, who I was just dying to see when I do go home,” she said.

Maltz said the film is, in a way, taking their stories “carving it into a narrative,” a process that began when Gladstone came on board. Shangreaux portrays Tana’s relative who’s getting married. They hang out at home with the full extended family, go to a bar to celebrate. Viewers sit in on the ceremony and the aftermath.

In these scenes, everyone knew where the story needed to land, but what happens between feels natural as a documentary. Gladstone is “just as incredible of a human being as she is an actor, so she also makes people naturally feel very comfortable and very at ease.”

Unless you’ve read about the film in advance, there’s no cues to the film’s hybrid storytelling and casting. Watching it now, Gladstone is proud that you can’t necessarily tell who’s an actor and who’s a real person until you see the end credits.

One of the actors is Richard Ray Whitman, a Yuchi-Muscogee poet, artist and photographer. Gladstone worked with him on the Smith brothers’ adaptation of “Winter in the Blood.” As Tana’s uncle, he’s there to “ground her at home and then also send her off on her journey,” Gladstone said. His scenes were shot at the Thunder Valley Community Development Corp., a living community model on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Once Tana reaches Texas, she hangs out with a crew including Raymond Lee (the lead in NBC’s new version of “Quantum Leap.”) Gladstone said all of the actors were, in a way, playing versions of themselves, or “who we would be in this situation.” She thinks that’s similar to what “non-actors” were doing.

During scenic driving shots, often including drone footage, Tana is accompanied only by montages of talk radio that Maltz recorded, reflecting the divisive political mood. The feeling of unease was increased with COVID-19 hit. The shooting was largely complete, but they still had to finish a climactic scene at Big Bend using a small-crew bubble system.

“The film we were making was a relic of a world we didn’t know if we were gonna get back, which really lends itself to that feeling in the end,” Gladstone said.