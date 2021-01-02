Literary bars of Missoula, past and present

Crumley, on the other hand, was a character. He would show up before opening at 4:30 p.m. and help himself to a Coors beer, which the bar stocked especially for him. He wrote The Depot into his fiction and sometimes people came looking for him. Munsey recalls one day when a visitor told Crumley he’d named his dog “Fireball Roberts,” after a character in Crumley’s famous line about “drinking the heart right out of a fine spring afternoon” that opens “The Last Good Kiss.”

“I think Crumley was happier about that than if he got a Pulitzer," Munsey said. "He was just beaming all night long — this guy named his dog after this character."

Another time, a visitor from Texas came looking for Crumley. After Munsey pointed him out, the tourist asked Crumley if he’d sign some books. First they shot tequila, per Crumley’s requirement. Then they ended up having dinner and he wrote a paragraph each in the fan’s stack of novels.

“This guy thought he’d died and gone to heaven,” Munsey said.