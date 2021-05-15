Little clay houses: New sculptures on view at Missoula Art Park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those early spirals gave way to house-like shapes — he’d thought about becoming an architect but chose art, since he thought it would allow him more freedom. They’re containers that “give me a form to work with,” he said, and allow me to place in them “intuitive collections of clay productions or clay things,” he said.

He’s been a frequent flyer at a few secondhand shops like Goodwill in Helena for the past three or four years, often on sale days looking for old dining ware. “Because they’re treasures, you know. There’s things in here from all over the world that people bring back,” he said. Eventually, the collector dies and these pieces end up on sale for cheap, despite all the memories they once generated.

“I think it all has some worth, some value, to whomever was either collecting it or making it, so for me, it’s all part of that assemblage of material. It’s kind of happenstance,” he said.

The thrift store finds are joined by other materials. For this project, University of Montana art students and the Clay Studio of Missoula dropped off cups and vessels of their own for him to include. The studio took apart its soda kiln recently, so he included old bricks. He brought bricks from the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, too, as a nod to its importance. (He’s a past president of the center.)