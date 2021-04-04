Live local music back in some Missoula venues

The basement space was formerly occupied by Garden City Bottling & Liquor Co., and its name comes from parts of the whiskey barrels — the wooden staves held together by metal hoops — and it has other historical flare, such as walls that were charred in a 1920s fire.

Kyle Riggs, managing partner for the restaurant group, said music was always part of their plan for the space — everything from bluegrass, jazz, country, some rock and more. They built a full stage with a grand piano and professional sound setup with an eye toward having more acts and presenting out-of-town acts. (They have connections in the jazz world, for instance.)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Right now, they host music on Thursday nights. Vocalist Kelly Sinclair, formerly of Shodown, has gone solo and reliably drawn crowds, along with “house pianist” Doug Olsen, who can perform feats like dueling pianos. They also offer trivia nights and burlesque shows from the Cigarette Girls, which have sold out, along with comedy nights. Go to staveandhoop.com to see their calendar.

Capacity is limited to about 60 people with social distancing, and the cover is $5 on your bill. When the time is right, the capacity could reach 90.

Outdoor option

Those who want to avoid the indoors can head to the Rattlesnake.