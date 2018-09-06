Night Blooming Jasmine (Friday, Sept. 7)
Missoula's resident gypsy jazz combo, Night Blooming Jasmine, holds the torch for the style pioneered by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. You can sample their stylings at nightbloomingjasmine.bandcamp.com.
They'll perform a free, all-ages show at the Top Hat from 6-8 p.m.
Protest Kids and Jupiter Beat (Friday, Sept. 7)
The Protest Kids have a new album, "We Have the Technology," ready to go, and it's bound to be one of the best Missoula albums of the year. The band is fronted by witty pop songwriter John Brownell of classic Missoula band Oblio Joe's, backed by Obs vets John Fleming (bass) and Daniel Strachan (drums), and Ryan Farley, who played with Brownell in power-pop band Secret Powers.
You can catch a preview when the Protest Kids play with Jupiter Beat.
The free, all-ages show is happening at Free Cycles, 732, S. First St. W. Doors open at 6 and music starts at 7. (Cory Walsh)
J.W. Teller (Friday, Sept. 7)
Southern songsmith J.W. Teller is preparing a full-length, featuring vocalist-bassist-producer Britt Arnesen for release later this fall.
You can preview some tracks from his album at jwteller.bandcamp.com, or see him in person at 9 p.m. Friday at the VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Saturday, Sept. 8)
The former Drive-by Trucker will play his largest venue in Missoula yet with this stop at the KettleHouse Amphitheater, bringing with him Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band.
After leaving the Southern rock band, Isbell reinvented himself as a solo act, paying dues until a sudden burst of mainstream attention with 2013's "Southeastern." He won Grammys for best American album in 2015 ("Something More than Free") and 2017 ("The Nashville Sound"). He also won best American roots song those years, too, for "24 Frames" and "If We Were Vampires."
Tickets run $37.50-$52.50 at logjampresents.com. Doors at 6:30 p.m. and show at 8. All ages.
Hermina Jean (Sunday, Sept. 9)
Hermina Jean's new EP, "Hot Grey," features the Missoula songwriter's signature vocals with a great backing band. (See full interview on E3.) She'll play an official release show at the Roxy, with Nate Biehl providing projections and printmaker Jack Metcalf will bring the set design.
Also playing that night are Writ Large and Marshall Dorothy Granger.
The EP release show is set for 8 p.m. at the theater, 718 S. Higgins Ave. Suggested donation is $5. You can hear the EP at herminajean.bandcamp.com.
Trombone Shorty (Tuesday, Sept. 11)
Honestly, I didn’t really know you could do the things with the trombone that Troy Andrews does with his, from speed to intensity to trills that make your head spin. Andrews, bandleader and singer under the moniker Trombone Shorty, heads up a wild mix of funk, New Orleans jazz, hip-hop and soul that begs for a party. So, he’s throwing one at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.
“Voodoo Threauxdown” features support from Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band, “Wolfman” Washington, Cyril Neville and Kermit Ruffins.
Expect hours of New Orleans-inspired music that runs the gamut from traditional jazz to psychedelic funk.
Tickets are $35 to $45. Doors at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m., at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.
(Peter Friesen)
Lake Street Dive (Wednesday, Sept. 12)
There is a middle ground in revivalist music, one that isn’t a straight-up aping of a sound in time, nor a modern deconstruction. There’s the sound Lake Street Dive pull off, a groovy blend of old-school soul music, led by a powerhouse vocalist, that is just good and fun, without needing to be anything more.
The band has always reminded me of Tedeschi Trucks Band without the master-level slide guitar, but with all the positivity-infused, earnest Southern soul bolstered by a good brass section and some jammy keyboards.
Soul singer Robert Finley opens for Lake Street Dive’s third visit to the Wilma.
Tickets are $34 to $38. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. (Peter Friesen)