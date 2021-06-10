Local poets explore a medley of styles and topics in new Montana Poets Series

Czury said many of the poets published in the Montana Poets Series have gone on to publish other books with FootHills or other publishers. The success of the series propels them to reprise it every few years.

Because Czury was rarely in Missoula, spending most of his time living in Pennsylvania or Italy, he had old friends in the area refer the best up-and-coming poets to him. When Gibbons reached out to him to ask about a fourth Montana Poets Series, Czury asked if he’d be willing to take up the mantel and be the new editor for it. Gibbons was been one of the poets published in the second series and has been involved ever since.

“Mark has been a real ace when it comes to his generosity,” Czury said. “I thought he was the perfect one to pick up where I left off.”

Czury believes that Gibbons has a good ear for who in the poetry scene needs to be heard and read. And Gibbons is just excited to be able to carry on something he believes helps people. So as long as FootHills is on board he plans to keep the series running.

Poetry first

The publisher prints exclusively poetry books in small paperbacks with black twine holding it together. The front of each book has simple text and an image.