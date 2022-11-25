Local shopping season to kick off Nov. 26 in downtown Missoula

Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season in Missoula, with events for the whole family to enjoy. This year, Missoulians can see decorated windows, lights and carriage rides along downtown streets.

The "shop local season" kicks off Nov. 26 with Small Business Saturday throughout downtown Missoula. Over 40 businesses have chosen to participate this year, offering discounts and freebies to their patrons who shop on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kristen Sackett, the Downtown Missoula Partnership's marketing and events director, explained the importance of this shop local event.

"Small Business Saturday has been an ever-growing thing in downtown," Sackett said. "Coming out of the pandemic, it's really hit home even more, how important it is to support local businesses."

Sackett mentioned that even during the pandemic, "shop small" efforts put on by the Downtown Missoula Partnership brought local businesses in downtown record sale numbers.

"When you shop at a locally owned store, your dollars stay in the community and they circulate multiple times," added Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. "The more we can keep people shopping locally, and keep those dollars circulating, the more vibrant and successful your community will be," she said.

All holiday events this year can be enjoyed by the whole family. For the first time in two years, teddy bear tea parties will return with crafts, cookies and Santa. Horses will be trotting around downtown this December for the public to enjoy and ride, free of charge.

If you plan on getting your holiday shopping done ahead of the Small Business Saturday rush, metered parking in downtown will be free all day on Friday, Nov. 25. "There's a benefit to be able to park once and walk and find unique and different things that you might not have thought about getting for somebody," Sackett explained.

If you can't decide what gifts to get, the Downtown Missoula Partnership offers gift cards that are accepted at over 200 local shops in Missoula.

Holiday events downtown

Here are some holiday events happening this year.

Downtown holiday window decorating contest

From Nov. 25 through Dec. 15, business in downtown Missoula will display holiday lights in their windows. The public can vote for their favorite of five categories: best overall, most elegant, kids' choice, best use of a small space and most festive.

Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday

Downtown business will extend their hours and offer special promotions. Head to PaddleHeads Post at 140 N. Higgins Ave. for a coupon for free hot chocolate, shop small goodies and a list of small business promotions downtown from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Downtown carriage rides

Carriage rides will be held Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. These rides will be free and will begin on East Pine Street near the Missoula Art Park.

Parade of Lights

On Dec. 3, the holiday season in Missoula officially begins. Santa will be at the Missoula Public Library from 1-4 p.m. From 5-8 p.m., the public can go on a holiday stroll and view floats parked along Higgins Avenue. from Front Street to the red XXXXs. During the holiday stroll, a Winter Maker's Market will take place from Spruce to the XXXXs. The Maker's Market this year will have over 25 artists' work on display. Children's activities will be available at many shops downtown. The lighting of the Downtown Holiday Tree will take place at 6 p.m.

Teddy bear tea parties

Weekend teddy bear tea parties will be held through the holiday season each Saturday and Sunday starting on Dec. 4 on the sixth floor of First Interstate Bank. This event is best for children 2-10 years old. They can dress up and bring their favorite bear to enjoy music, stories and a holiday craft. RSVP at missouladowntown.com/teddy-bear-teas.