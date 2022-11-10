Look at photographs the analogue way at the MAM

Think about how many images are uploaded to the cloud every day. You couldn't count how many you see every day between all your devices. How often do you communicate through an image rather than a text or call?

Those are all interesting ways to think about how we experience images now, and ones that the Missoula Art Museum staff considered while they arranged their new show, according to John Calsbeek, the associate curator.

Google the names of "Imogen Cunningham" and Lee Friedlander," if you like, but the curators would rather you come down to see “Omnipresent: Photographs from the MAM Collection,” in person, where the varied techniques and large scale are obvious and the rabid pace of digital consumption gets set aside for a moment.

“An artist making a photographic image — the intent is completely different,” he said.

The photographs are an opportunity to take a moment to step back from the way that we consume images — through backlit screens, often small ones, in feeds that encourage rapid response and movement on to the next thing. Consuming as much as possible without digesting, and none of it will have any lasting effect and the “experience” wasn’t really one at all.

The compositions and development techniques warrant it, and often require it.

A specific example Calsbeek chose for the show is a black-and-white gelatin silver print by John Smart, a large-format photographer from Helena. “Yellowstone River Near Chico, Montana” (1987/89) is a landscape that reveals its nuances just like a landscape would. If you ignore it and keep walking, you’ve missed the point. Seen up close, it’s clear the care that went into the composition — two bands of water with lush ripples that feel three-dimensional because of the full range of values. Each of the hills receding into the distance lightens in tone, and unless you stop, you might miss the expressively craggy silhouette of the ridge-line against a cloudbank.

Friedlander, an innovator in the art form, came to Montana to work on a project related to the American Prairie's bison reserve, with two others including Lois Conner. Their work was included in a book, “The Wide Open,” and in an exhibition in 2008-09.

Friedlander’s image, “Montana Prairie” (2004, gelatin silver print), is an instance a photographer using the camera to create an abstract image, Calsbeek said. The frame is overtaken with tangles of a fallen cottonwood. In black and white, the branches jut out in every direction against a grassy hillside. It’s not a hillside, though. Friedlander tilted the camera.

Conner, a nationally celebrated photographer, shoots on a 7-by-17-inch banquet camera. Her photo, “Lake Diptych,” is so wide and clear it approaches the panoramic feeling of standing on the water’s edge.

The MAM’s permanent collection dates back to 1975. Photographs number around 200, so the show represents a small slice of the holdings. Donations may come in the form of whole collections, such as Lee Nye's Eddie's Club portraits.

A portrait of the painter Morris Graves by Cunningham represents an important photographer from the Pacific Northwest documenting one of the region’s important painters. It was a gift to the MAM from a donor who thought she should be represented in their holdings.

Bigfork photographer Lauren Grabelle's photograph was donated, unbeknownst to her until this show. She was recently featured in PhotoLucida’s Critical Mass Top 50, a juried competition that’s open to photographers from around the world. She and 10 other finalists will be featured in a special issue of Fraction magazine. Her photo, “Earth, Water, Dam (Hungry Horse Series),” a gelatin silver print, trains the lens on a small outcropping of land toeing out into the water. In the upper half, the edge of the dam arcs through the black water.

Andres, a Missoula native, attended the University of Montana before heading to Portland, where she's built a career shooting images for national publications. One of her photos is from a series called "River Road," where she basically shot a film through still images: finding or creating sets and costumes, drafting a story line, and more.

Sarah Hart’s photograph of a film set in Japan, "Kyoto, Japan 1985," (Type-C print/paper). The artist shot from an angle so the tiny hillside array of miniature buildings and houses is obvious. The edge of the backdrop is visible, and the full-sized buildings of the real set are tucked into the edge of the image. Senior curator Brandon Reintjes said it’s a way of acknowledging the artifice of her subjects.

Photographer Marcy James' Paper & Ink Studio won a Lucie Award for Print Lab of the Year. Prior to setting up here in Missoula, she was based in Butte, where she shot images of the town and the pit. Her image, “Digging for Water, Area 4” (2006) is part of a series. It’s cibachrome, a relatively obscure process, on gorilla board, shot from nearly ground level at a fire hydrant attached to an above-ground hose that leads uphill on a darkened residential street.

The color is rich, likely part of the reason it was once the gold standard, Reintjes said. The black has a depth and shine that feels tactile. The format was discontinued, though. It's the kind of analogue that you can only truly see in person.