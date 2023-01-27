Lost, then gone: An instrument in the snow on Mount Sentinel

A ukulele doesn’t seem to be the sort of possession you leave on a mountain by accident. Sunglasses, phones, hiking sticks, hats, gloves. But a four-stringed instrument? In winter?

It felt like a cosmic joke that last month: On the trail below Mount Sentinel’s south summit, was this little Hawaiian guitar. A petite music maker, often accompanied by big emotions, that Eddie Vedder intoned over endlessly for the film version of “Into the Wild,” a real-life chronicle of a misguided youth, lost and out of his element.

The “leave no trace” part of me felt like I should take it down.

Another half of me thought otherwise. Trails aren’t an “escape,” regardless of how frivolous hiking may seem. They are reset buttons. Walk up a mountain and throw your worries off of it, if only mentally.

Someone once wrote that the problem with transcendence is that, inevitably, you have to come back down. The time on a switchback isn’t escape, really, only a reframing. Life awaits below, but you can view it differently, as though seeing people, events, arguments carefully sealed under glass, hung on a wall where they can be studied from a remove that’s easier to find above the noise on the valley floor. So why leave a physical object there?

The ukulele was propped next to a rock on the last outcroppings before you reach the summit. I didn’t notice it on the way up. It blended into the white and gray, and I had been straggling. On the way back down, I stopped: a gray, soft-shell case, utterly out of its element.

First, I checked the outer pocket, which contained an energy bar and a card sealed in plastic. Titled “Manifest,” it was about raising a son, hoping that “he shall not fear or hesitate to cross a million-mile long abyss of pain, despair and loss.”

The main pocket had a small ukulele with a blue, red and white strap, and a hardcover journal that someone had used as a signing book for Ellie’s 20th birthday. There was a pen or pencil with a little froggy cap on it.

I puttered around for a few moments trying to decide whether to leave it or pack it out. It seemed more likely that it was a memorial than an accident. It would probably get frozen, melt out, and frozen again a number of times before someone decided it didn’t belong there.

At a moderate pace in the snow, it takes almost an hour to reach that spot if you’re not a runner (which I’m not). The least likely explanation was that it was forgotten there inadvertently. It hadn’t been anything close to warm temperatures all week.

The list of strange things I’ve seen or come across on Mounts Sentinel or Jumbo is short — I found an Airpod charger case, short of one Airpod. Someone who responded to a Craigslist “lost and found” post and correctly guessed which one was missing turned out to be a financial adviser. I replied and said he could pick it at the front desk at work. He had a long race coming up, and ear pods were on back order.

More than once, I’ve seen dudes slugging a can of microbrew (including a hefty Pineapple Express), while hiking, but never anyone jamming on acoustic instruments, summer or winter.

I messaged a friend who hikes Sentinel regularly. So regularly that she told me she’d seen it up there five days earlier. I decided to leave it — I didn’t need a ukulele. It might belong there, like the painted memorial rocks near the summit.

I messaged another person who agreed it's “a lot of work to get there.”

It reminded me of something a friend said, that hiking is “Type A fun.” It’s not technically fun in the moment, at least not on the way up, and perhaps only for the fleeting endorphin rush at the top. Getting there is another chore, one that’s usually a shared exercise in grunt work. The artist Beth Lo said it’s a way to experience something together, to spend time in a less demanding setting — you can drop in and out of conversation as scenery and time stretch out on the long expanses, usually of out of cell range.

If you willingly lodge a distance between yourself and things that renders them less immediate, as they must be measured in footsteps by the hour, clarity and less frenetic ways of thinking emerge.

Leaving it did feel a little wrong. Unused instruments hum with potential. As much sentiment as we attach to them, they're silent, immobile objects, just tools that only mean something depending on how they're used.

I decided to leave it. A week later, I’d forgotten about it until I was part-way up to the top on a foggy day. The ukulele was gone.

We invent stories to impart structure on the inexplicable — eagerly binding ourselves in their comfort. But these tales often belong only to us. Parallel versions spin and thrive with their own energy. Our quiet monologues collide and disperse, never fully knowable to others, much less to ourselves.

That ukulele could’ve meant the world to someone else and was left there by plan, or it was a fluke. It doesn’t matter. Empty vessels invite meanings, open to whoever finds them, wherever they rest.