Work and relationships are a curious thing — where some people power-couple their way to the top of their fields, others find solace in the idea that their partner has no professional expectation of them, and provides no competition.
But even in the same field there can be separation, as Jack Metcalf found out when he organized the UM Gallery of Visual Art’s LOVERS show, which features collaborative art from artistic couples in Missoula, many of whom had not worked together.
“It forces them into something — being able to work with somebody that’s important to you and make it work,” Metcalf said last week in the gallery.
Metcalf found 17 couples in Missoula made up of artists — those ranged from the established and professional (Steve and Bev Glueckert) to students or recent graduates (Charlie Apple and Daphne Sweet). Media include ceramics (Crista Ames and Karl Schwiesow), music (Caroline Keys and Nate Biehl) and food (Jenny Fawcett of Poppy Bakery and Tom Helgerson from Burns Street Bistro)
All of these couples were ready and willing to collaborate, Metcalf said, although he had to coach some through a bit.
He purposefully set loose parameters — just a general size guideline for physical pieces. That led to some couples calling him, asking for more guidance: Do we take turns working on the piece, do we work at the same time?
Seeing these couples wade into new territory together excited Metcalf, and he said it’s maybe more a point of the show than the finished work.
There’s “something about the process,” he said. “I think the artist statement might be more important than the work.”
Some couples had already decided how they’d work (or not) together. Steve and Bev Glueckert told Metcalf they decided early in their relationship not to collaborate, as they wanted to each be their own artist apart from the other. Now, they work together once a year on a piece for the Light Show fundraiser, but not otherwise.
Others, like Josh Quick and Tricia Opstad, were among the couples asking Metcalf for some guidance on collaboration (the two settled on doing portraits of each other).
“I feel like they all support each other,” Metcalf said. “It’s almost like a relationship-building exercise.”
Alana Waksman and Marshall Granger put together a video project called “Separate and Together,” from footage they took on their iPhones while Granger studied in New York and Waksman traveled to Boston over the summer
The two included a Kahlil Gibran quote in their artist statement, from “The Prophet.”
“…Stand together yet not too near together:
For the pillars of the temple stand apart,
And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”
Liz and Tom Dye had more fun with their piece, titeld “’The Scorpion’ ™ Tabletop Whisper Phone,” a sculpture made of metal, cardboard and a “speaking can.”
The artist statement features fictionalized user reviews like “I was about to divorce my husband, he couldn’t hear a thing I said. Thank goodness for ‘The Scorpion’ ™! It brought love back to my marriage!” – G.H.
All of that is only the tip of iceberg for the show, which features 17 couples and more than 34 pieces arranged in the gallery’s hallway and two large rooms.
“The ones I’m most excited about are the ones that are a little unpredictable,” Metcalf said. “And their styles are quite different.
“It’s going to be all over the map.”