Made Fair returns to Caras Park for 14th year

Every piece of artwork has a story, and the organizers of this year’s summer Made Fair want you to hear them.

“It’s kind of as much about celebrating the process and the story as it is about the final piece,” said Carol Lynn Lapotka, one of the event’s founders.

Rain or shine, Missoula’s 14th summer Made Fair will be at Caras Park on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring 165 artists, each with their own tale to tell. Planners had to choose those artists from a pool of about about 250 applicants, with about 24% new artists, Lapotka said.

There are so many new budding artists in Missoula that it’s hard to pick applicants to be in the fair, she said. Jurors look for people who are doing something new.

“It’s a pretty competitive show to get into,” she said. “We look for kind of unique stuff — someone who’s doing a new twist on an old kind of skill.”

One of the new faces at this year’s fair is Monica Gilles-BringsYellow, a self-taught artist who typically paints portraits of Indigenous people using materials like inks, acrylics and resin. Her paintings are typically two-dimensional but are designed to look 3-D, she said.

Gilles-BringsYellow said she’s excited to show her art to an audience that might not typically get to see it. At art shows, attendees typically have an background in art, but the Made Fair attracts a wide range of people with all kinds of interests.

And she gets to learn from different artists and make connections, something that can be hard to do as an artist.

“Often, art can be lonely,” she said. “Getting to talk to other artists is helpful because they can give you tips or whatever and you just form camaraderie and talk to other people in the same boat.”

She also looks forward to describing the people in her paintings.

“I also like telling stories about people that are in the portraits I do,” she said. “Especially because it’s Indigenous women who don’t usually have someone telling their stories about them.”

One of the paintings in Gilles-BringsYellow's house features her husband’s great-grandmother, an Indigenous woman who was murdered when she was 40 years old. Her death was never investigated. Another features Agnes Vandenberg at a Salish culture camp, where she’s teaching traditional techniques and methods like baking Camas and hide-scraping.

Gilles-BringsYellow is Nahau, Huichol and Metis, and her husband is Salish. She spends a lot of time in Arlee, she said, and often paints Salish people. She said she's always interested in searching for the real story that may have been hidden or brushed under the rug, and looks forward to sharing those stories at the Made Fair.

“It really helps to get your work kind of out there, especially to people who might not otherwise see it,” she said. “Not everyone’s going to go to an art show, but a lot of people are going to go to the Made Fair.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0