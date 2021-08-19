Made Fair returns to Missoula's Caras Park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All of them are viewable on the “Summer MADE Fair” section of handmademontana.com.

The criteria is more about an aesthetic than anything else, and the same as it was when it started 10 years ago — handmade arts and crafts with an alternative sensibility that’s distinct from more traditional arts. You can buy a T-shirt that has mountains or elk and says Montana, for instance, but it might say “Mon[expletive]tana,” or a wood deck chair made from wine barrel staves.

David Miles Lusk of Anomal Press will be printing T-shirts on demand with a new design in addition to selling original prints of flora, fauna.

The summer edition can draw upward of 7,000 people to Caras Park — part of the reason why it didn’t go on last year, as artists became cagey.

This year, they’re encouraging people to get vaccinated and invited the Missoula City-County Health Department to set up a clinic where people can receive a shot. Lapotka said they didn’t want to wade into the politics of a mask requirement, but are encouraging everyone to do what’s best for themselves and their community.

For her part, she hasn’t shown her work, under the REcreate Designs moniker, since March 2020, and hopes everyone will be respectful and kind.