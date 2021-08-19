Made Fair returns to Missoula's Caras Park

The alternative arts and crafts at the Summer MADE Fair will be back in person, under the Caras Park Pavilion this year.
Last year, the Summer MADE Fair canceled its in-person event and promoted its artists online for a month. Besides the summer Missoula event, handMADE Montana also organizes the Holiday Made Fair in the Adams Center, and similar events in Bozeman.
This year, they received more than 250 applications, which were narrowed to more than 165 artists, hailing from Missoula and the greater region. It runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Caras, with free entry. Food is available for purchase.
Lead co-organizer Carol Lynn Lapotka said some regular vendors have had such a successful summer on the fair circuit that they’ve depleted their inventory and couldn’t come to Caras. People are “doing more phenomenal” than they were before, and she hopes Made is a similar experience.
That means that there is room for new artists, though, for a total of around 25% fresh participants.
The Missoula Quilters Guild will have a demo. North Fork Mapping, a Bozeman cartography company, makes decorative maps in a “minimalist topo” style. Montana Clay Creations, a Missoula outfit, makes jewelry with polymer clay. Alpine Line Art specializes in black-and-white line drawings of skiers and snowboarders on often elaborately detailed slopes.
All of them are viewable on the “Summer MADE Fair” section of handmademontana.com.
The criteria is more about an aesthetic than anything else, and the same as it was when it started 10 years ago — handmade arts and crafts with an alternative sensibility that’s distinct from more traditional arts. You can buy a T-shirt that has mountains or elk and says Montana, for instance, but it might say “Mon[expletive]tana,” or a wood deck chair made from wine barrel staves.
David Miles Lusk of Anomal Press will be printing T-shirts on demand with a new design in addition to selling original prints of flora, fauna.
The summer edition can draw upward of 7,000 people to Caras Park — part of the reason why it didn’t go on last year, as artists became cagey.
This year, they’re encouraging people to get vaccinated and invited the Missoula City-County Health Department to set up a clinic where people can receive a shot. Lapotka said they didn’t want to wade into the politics of a mask requirement, but are encouraging everyone to do what’s best for themselves and their community.
For her part, she hasn’t shown her work, under the REcreate Designs moniker, since March 2020, and hopes everyone will be respectful and kind.
The Bozeman Made Fair, typically held in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, is planned for October but not yet confirmed. She said that event typically brings in an audience that’s seeing the art for the first time.