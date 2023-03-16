A spectacular collection of works by artist Shannon Webb coalesces cultures and spirituality in a masterful display of her trade.

Webb is a student and candidate for University of Montana’s Master of Fine Arts program and has been studying ceramics and sculpture. Her final master’s project is now on display in the Gallery of Visual Arts (see box.)

Her thesis exhibition is called, “Making Mochi!” and is a reference to the rice cakes she grew up eating. Webb explains that although her mother is Korean, she was raised calling the rice cakes by the Japanese word “mochi.” This blend and mixing of cultures is representative of what the show is all about, Webb said.

All four of the pieces on display incorporate parts of Webb’s Korean heritage and combine that with her experiences and time spent in Montana.

“It really just goes back to the central theme of my show, which is spirituality and connecting to the world through spiritual means,” Webb said. “To me, I’m trying to do that through my Korean heritage.”

Each of the pieces accomplishes this differently but all allude to Korean myths or customs. Her sculpture, “Haetae,” is a direct reference to the Korean mythological creature that is known for protecting against fires and natural disasters.

Webb is originally from O’ahu in Hawaii and upon moving to Montana remembers being surprised by the prevalence of Montana’s wildfire season. Creating a haetae as part of this project became something of a gesture from her to Montana.

She was also struck by the abundance of deer on campus and the largeness of Montana bird species. She was lucky to have a few run-ins with some black bears as well and decided to incorporate these animals into the piece.

The final product is a 6-foot-tall ceramic sculpture with the antlers of a deer, the body of a bear and a feather-like texture. It’s a feat in both its size and its careful gesture and it looms with wide, watchful eyes over the rest of the exhibit.

Two of Webb’s other pieces are references to the Korean lunar New Year that’s celebrated by creating what’s called a “moon house,” which pays tribute to the Earth's satellite.

“My version of it is the idea of enshrining the spirit of the moon within oneself,” Webb said.

The fourth piece is called “Deer Soop,” and it took Webb about a year to complete. It depicts the legs of a deer standing in a pool of resin. The deer’s head and upper body are nowhere to be seen but appear to be in the process of being transformed into a tree. Colorful clay foliage hangs delicately from the tree’s canopy and also sits in the resin pool.

“The idea is that everything circles back into the earth and creates new life again,” Webb said.

The piece points to Webb’s ability to incorporate mixed mediums, like resin, into her work. It also highlights her attention to fine detail with the careful patterns and folds that can be seen on each leaf.

The actual sculpture and ceramic work was just half of the process, Webb said. As part of her thesis, she did a deep dive into Korean culture, myth and folklore. But the research was more than just academic. It was also a chance for Webb to reconnect with her heritage. Part of that process included her teaching herself how to make mochi, which she came to see as a metaphor for her spiritual practice.

“In a way I see my sculptures as mochi,” Webb said. “They’re something I created to actively practice that pursuit.”