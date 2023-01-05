MAM auction exhibition showcases breadth of Montana art

After two years of virtual events, the Missoula Art Museum’s Benefit Art Auction Exhibition has so many pieces that it's nearly run out of wall space in the gallery.

The show includes more than 70 artists, at least 20 of whom have had solo exhibitions of some kind at the MAM.

The age range spans from important figures like Nancy Erickson, who died in early 2022, to emerging Missoula artists in their 20s who’ve developed quickly.

“These artists are the backbone of what MAM is and does,” said Brandon Reintjes, the MAM’s senior curator.

The exhibition opens on First Friday, Jan. 6, in the Carnegie Galleries, and on Feb. 4, the event itself will return to a live format in the University Center Ballroom.

“We've got to create that excitement, give people the opportunity to learn about who the artists are, and get excited about these pieces, and really open the doors,” he said.

“You’re able to see what they’re doing in their BFA show or after, or in coffee shops or community exhibitions and see the evolution of how their paintings are coming together, and it’s really exciting,” Reintjes said. “When we see good work that’s being made locally, we really try to celebrate that.”

The auction is the nonprofit museum’s largest fundraiser of the year. The proceeds go toward free admission for its year-round exhibitions in its galleries and the seasonal outdoor art park, all of which are dedicated to Montana and regional contemporary art. The Frost Gallery upstairs is reserved exclusively for contemporary work by Indigenous artists, which is rare not only in Montana but in the U.S. as a whole.

As a rural state, Montana has relatively few commercial contemporary art galleries, and the network of nonprofit and university museums provide the largest, and sometimes only, exhibition spaces for non-commercial work. The auction also funds their educational programs.

The MAM invited artists to contribute the 20 pieces in the live auction, while the silent portion was selected through an open call and jury.

“We feel very lucky that this is the community of support we have and we’re part of this broader community of artists,” Reintjes said.

Artists you'll recognize

Many of the artists recently have had major exhibitions.

One of the first things you’ll see in the gallery is by Kate Hunt, formerly of Creston and now Mexico, who exhibited at the MAM in 2014. “Two Columns,” which comprises “stacks” of newsprint cut into 5.5-inch squares and painstakingly stacked into 10-foot-tall towers bound together internally with threaded rods. Hunt has contributed paper-based works to Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild in Lincoln, and they prove resilient to the weather. “They remain beautiful, they just change. I think they’re sublime,” said John Calsbeek, the MAM’s associate curator. (This piece has been kept indoors, and the corners are crisp.)

John Buck, who spends time in Bozeman and Hawaii, donated a large-scale wood-block print. The artist employs a unique multi-step process that allows for dense levels of detail at large scale. In this case, “Ballroom” is 64 by 40 inches, in which dancers and mythical figures, both solo and in couples, fill a night-sky frame with globes and constellations swirling behind. His 2015 exhibition, “Free for All,” included room-filling kinetic sculptures crafted from wood.

Molly Murphy Adams (Oglala Lakota descendant) exhibited as part of a show for Indigenous artists who produced work on campus with the University of Montana MATRIX Press. Her auction piece, “Ripples,” applies her beading skills to an abstract-like composition based on a repeated circle motif. Marwin Begaye, an award-winning Navajo printmaker, came to Missoula in 2022 through the same partnership with the MAM and Matrix. One of his prints, “Cheeky Relative,” which presents a detailed representation of a bird against layers of color and texture, was submitted by the press.

Sean Chandler of the Fort Belknap Reservation exhibited at the MAM in 2021 with “The One Defined To Be No One." Late last year, he won a prestigious 2023 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship, only five of which are given each year. His “Self-Portrait Skull” (oil, oil paint stick, charcoal) is relatively small compared with his usual scale, and is being auctioned off at a time when his career is gaining significant national attention, Reintjes said.

Another piece that is relatively consumer-sized and priced relative to its creator’s usual work comes from Brian Maguire. “There are few, rare individuals who could have a 14-by-14-foot painting in their home,” Reintjes said.

An Irish artist who’s depicted conflict zones around the world, he donated a lithograph, “War Changes Its Address, Aleppo, A/P,” which is drawn from a series that was included in his exhibition, “In the Light of Conscience.” It depicts a war zone he visited in Libya.

Richard Notkin, of Washington, who lived and worked in Montana, contributed “Philip Guston’s ‘Cigar,’ Gets a Notkin Redo,” a ceramic sculpture made for a special MAM exhibition. The museum was loaned “Cigar,” a painting by Guston, an influential and abrasive abstract expressionist painter, by the Art Bridges foundation, and invited artists to make work in response.

Beth Lo donated a tangy orange “Chinese Medicine Jar,” part of her heritage-themed series. She decorated the hand-pinched porcelain with rainbow motifs and imagery from Chinese watercolors.

Phoebe Knapp’s relatively petite black wooden monoliths hark back to her much-larger scale sculptures in the Missoula Art Park in 2018.

Leslie Van Stavern Millar donated an entry from her environmentally themed “Burnt Offerings Series,” in which female figures perform ominous mourning rituals. Several of the works were on view as part of “Focus on the Figure,” a survey of the Pattee Canyon Ladies Salon that was on view during the fall at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture. “You’re seeing this whole series develop,” Reintjes said.

Jon Lodge, a Billings artist, contributed a piece from the same body of work as his 2021 exhibition, “Fracture.” A trained jazz musician who generates processes to produce abstract imagery, his dense black and white surface was conjured up with film, carbon, gesso and aluminum.

Doug Turman’s painting “Italian GPS” may remind viewers of the Helena artist’s 2020 exhibition, “Curious.”

Todd Forsgren, a photographer in Billings, offered up an experimental photograph that’s of a piece with his exhibition, “The World is Round,” which featured years’ worth of trials with various techniques.

Emerging artists

The auction includes younger artists who've pursued their path since graduation. April Werle, who’s part of a group exhibition, submitted a painting on wood panel that incorporates her signature motifs of an expressive hand gesture and Filipino Pinay designs. She’s part of an exhibition upstairs, “Imaging the Sacred,” with Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and Birdie Hall. (Roberts donated a moon-themed painting, created with her own pigment made from Montana river rock.)

Mickey Haldi donated an abstract painting, “Memory Lens,” with a hot, Fauve-like palette of floral and greenery tones.

Cristina Marian, a Romanian-American painter, contributed large-scale canvases to a MAM juried exhibition, “The Space of Hope: A Collective Response,” in 2021. A recent graduate of the master’s program at Montana State University, she’s now located in Whitehall and has an upcoming exhibition that will travel the state through the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association.

Back in person

The auction is back in person on Feb. 4 in the UC Ballroom for the first time since February 2020. In 2021, it was all virtual; in early 2022, the exhibition was on view in the gallery but the auction itself streamed due to the omicron surge.

Like it did in prior years before COVID, the MAM has made some adjustments in hopes of shortening what can often be a legendarily long evening.

“It was our opportunity to change some things about the way it had been evolving,” Calsbeek said.

Instead of a dinner, there will be a cocktail hour followed by hors d’oeuvres and charcuterie. Calsbeek said they aim to have it wrapped up before 9 p.m., so the final live auction items have the attention of a fuller room.

Besides the opening reception, they’ve arranged ticketed evening “soirees” every Thursday in January leading up to the auction, so people can have drinks and look at the art. Tickets are selling more quickly than they did prior to the pandemic.

The auction is divided into a live and silent section. The silent section, in the weeks leading up to the auction night, will include some weekly “buy it now” options. Calsbeek said there will be a silent premium over the listed value.