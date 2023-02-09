After a three-year hiatus from old-fashioned, in-person bidding, the Missoula Art Museum’s Benefit Art Auction bore a pent-up level of energy and brought in its largest total in years.

Last Saturday’s event, held in person for the first time since February 2020, featured more than 70 artworks, primarily from Montana artists or ones with ties, and a full house.

The museum's executive director, Laura Millin, said it had the feeling of a reunion after years of pandemic disruption.

The net income for the museum after expenses is $176,800, the highest in at least 10 years. In 2019, the auction raised more, but that total was buoyed by a $60,000 matching grant from a foundation.

“We’re inspired by artists’ vision, and their undaunted spirit even in the toughest of times,” Millin said. "They keep making fantastic art and it’s important because it raises our spirits collectively."

During the “moment of giving,” when the auctioneer seeks general donations from the crowd, they raised $46,550.

The total includes $150,000 in sales. Artists donate the work, with options of receiving a percentage of the sale or none at all. An estimated $55,000 will go back to creators.

This was the first time the auction has been held in person, in its traditional venue of the University Center Ballroom, since February 2020. Last February, it appeared as though it could have been viable until the winter omicron virus wave. With a livestream from the Carnegie Galleries, the online version brought in around $80,000 after expenses. In February 2021, they raised $98,000 through a strictly virtual auction.

Last weekend, the event drew a sold-out crowd of 432, with online bidding available through the silent auction. More than 20% of buyers were first-time supporters of the museum, including ones new to town that were at the auction for the first time.

This year, the live section of the evening was done before 9, in less than two hours, thanks to a concentrated selection of 20 pieces.

Women artists, ranging from recent transplants to well-established creators, had some of the biggest sales.

Kate Hunt, a native Montana artist now based in Mexico, donated a large-scale set of sculptures. “Two Columns,” which she constructed out of 5.5-inch newspaper squares in neatly and seemingly invisibly bound 10-foot tall towers, sold for $11,500. The estimated value was $10,000.

Despite its seemingly fragile material, when stacked, newsprint is durable and can be left outside, Millin said. Compressed, it behaves much like wood again. Hunt’s work is collected nationally and internationally, and she created sculptures for permanent outdoor viewing at the Blackfoot Pathways Sculpture in the Wild park in Lincoln.

Missoula artist Stephanie Frostad’s “Pillar of Cloud,” a 36-by-24-inch graphite and oil on wood panel, sold for $9,250. The estimated value was $3,000. Frostad is a member of the Pattee Canyon Ladies’ Salon. A fellow colleague, Beth Lo, sold a large “heritage jar” from her ongoing series for $4,000.

Talia Roberts, an artist who moved to Missoula during COVID and is part of a group exhibition, “Imaging the Sacred,” with three other women, donated a piece to the auction for the first time.

Her painting, “Dark Moon,” which employs her techniques of making her own pigment with Montana river rock and walnut oil, sold for $8,750, from an estimated value of $2,000, which Millin said is a notable sale for an artist who moved here relatively recently.

Stella Nall’s “Bison,” a wood-carved acrylic painting on panel, roughly 33 by 36 inches, has an estimated value of $2,500 and sold for $7,250.

The late Nancy Erickson was represented with “Lynx #3,” a painted textile work that’s 36 by 40 inches, sold for $4,500. (Estimated value was $2,000). Erickson died in early 2022, and had donated to the auction every year that Millin could recall.

Cristina Marian, a Romanian painter who came to Montana for an MFA at Montana State University, is a contributing artist to the “Feeling Welcome” mural in the alley between the Zootown Arts Community Center, Red’s and the Bodega. During COVID, she exhibited a large multi-panel painting at the MAM for a resilience-themed exhibition. Her auction painting, “Note to Self,” (48 by 48 inches), sold for $4,500. It was valued at $7,000.

John Buck, who lives in Bozeman and Hawaii, sold a large-scale woodblock print, “Ballroom ed. 6/15,” measuring 64 by 40 inches, for $5,200. The estimated value was $4,000.

Small-scale pieces in the silent auction sold well. “High Way to the Beartooth,” by Monte Dolack, estimated value $2,800, sold for $4,200, a potent price for a 9-by-10-inch acrylic on panel.

Molly Murphy Adams (Oglala Lakota descendent), who grew up in western Montana and got her BFA from UM, donated “Ripples,” which has beadwork on a 6-by-6-inch Bristol board. Its estimated value is $750, and bidding pushed it to $1,050.

Teresa Garland Warner’s plein air oil painting, “Colorado River” (8 by 16 inches), sold for $1,000. The estimated value was $300.

One portion of the evening was reserved to pay tribute to John Engen, including the display of portraits of the late mayor by James Todd, Megan Moore and Lido Vizzutti. Millin said that Engen was a longtime supporter of the arts, and credited him for arguing to support art for its intrinsic value rather than strictly as an economic driver.

She said it’s a reminder that the auction predates the museum by three years — the first auction was held in 1972, with artists contributing to raise money to turn the old Carnegie Library into the first Missoula Museum of the Arts, which opened in 1975. Millin said the theme, “Honoring Artists,” alludes back to those origins.

“Artists were the first donors to the museum, and they're still giving so generously,” Millin said.

On the auction night, a few decisions helped trim down what’s often a long night. People could check out the selections, with music courtesy of composer-trombonist Naomi Seigel’s quartet with Lhanna Writesel on saxophone, Tommy Sciple on bass, and Ed Stalling on drums. Rather than a time-consuming full dinner service, catered cocktails, appetizers and charcuterie were served.

Before the auction, the MAM offered “soirees,” where people could come in the evening to see the work or reserve the entire gallery. They’re also planning on continuing to stay open until 7 p.m. on most Thursday nights so people can stop in after work, get a drink if they like, and see the exhibitions.