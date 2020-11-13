MAM auction seeks art and local music for online format

Visual artists in any medium can submit work through Dec. 15. Go to mam.submittable.com for more information.

Musicians can submit at the same address, with up to three pre-recorded songs. The deadline is Dec. 21.

The auction is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit museum, helping pay for its programming, free-admission policy, and Fifth Grade Art Experience.

Typically, the auction works go on view in January in one of the galleries. This year, there will be an online preview catalog instead of a physical showing, which typically drew large crowds on its first night.

The MAM has been open since springtime with limited capacity to allow visitors through, but has avoided any large public events like it did in the past, with rotating exhibitions “great ventilation and lots of galleries,” Millin said.

For the virtual auction, they’re working with their regular auctioneer from a professional firm that’s had eight months to adapt plans for events like these during COVID.

Bidding will open online 10 days before the auction night, which will be an emceed livestream plus pre-recorded segments and a featured selection of objects.

