MAM brings in $80K at annual auction

The Missoula Art Museum’s annual Benefit Art Auction brought in $80,000 last weekend.

They sold 71 artworks and brought in $14,000 during the “moment of giving.”

It will “help MAM and support artists and that’s the main thing,” said Executive Director Laura Millin. A percentage of the works of the artists’ choice goes back to them.

In February 2021, the auction was held virtually for the first time ever, and raised more than $98,000. This year, the MAM opted to host it virtually again — typically held in the University Center Ballroom with 300 in attendance, it takes place over an entire evening with food, drinks and mingling in a loud, party atmosphere.

That didn’t seem viable, so the museum developed a hybrid plan. The exhibition went up in the largest gallery in early January for public viewing. Groups could also reserve the space for limited capacity private viewings ahead of Saturday’s virtual event.

While Millin said it was successful, online auctions are “not desirable, nor a permanent fixture” and the staff has discussed how they can’t replace the in-person event.

“This is survival mode, and we survived. And the gala will return,” she said.

Overall, they trimmed the number of pieces down from more than 100 last year to just above 80. Silent auction bidding opened in January with a buy-it-now option, split into two sections. One closed the night of the virtual event, another closed on Sunday.

Eleven items were reserved for live bidding during a 90-minute virtual event, with their regular auctioneer Johnna Wells. Included in the mix were pre-produced video segments, including a section on the museum’s Frost Gallery, which is dedicated exclusively to contemporary Indigenous art.

Millin felt that overall, they did a stronger job getting good values for the works than in 2021. However, the 2021 auction was held in a much different stage of the pandemic and the audience numbers were stronger, with more than 600 tuning in compared to around 300 this year.

“That’s a big difference, but of course many old friends and supporters were there, as well as newcomers, and they’re giving, bidding and buying, and generous sponsorships of businesses all made it work,” she said.

The highest-selling piece of the entire auction was Lisa Autio’s abstract painting on fiberglass, which reached a final sale of $4,500.

Missoula master weaver Bonnie Tarses donated a wall piece constructed of ikat dyed silk in a checkerboard-like grid. While her scarves, shawls and blankets are popular around town, this was her first museum piece. It sold for $3,900.

Shawna Moore, a Whitefish artist, donated “Beach Break,” a textured abstraction in encaustic (beeswax) that sold for $3,750.

Leslie Van Stavern Millar’s mournful, climate change-themed gouache painting on paper, “Salvation: Ice Flow Studies,” sold for $3,150.

Angela Babby (Oglala Sioux) of Billings donated “Tangerine Dream,” a portrait in kiln-fired enamel on glass mosaic on tile. It sold for $3,000. She’s among the artists who’ve exhibited work in the Frost Gallery.

Another piece related to the Frost came through collaborations with Matrix Press at the University of Montana. Artists have come to Missoula to create work at its shop on campus in tandem with MAM exhibitions. Neal Ambrose-Smith, the son of the artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith and a department chair at the Institute for American Indian Arts, was one such guest. The auction featured a collaboration he made with Matrix’s Jason Clark and James Bailey. It sold for $2,500 through the buy-it-now feature.

Other Matrix/MAM collaborators include Lillian Pitt (Wasco, Warm Springs, Yakama), who donated a monotype ($1,650 sale price). Gail Tremblay (Mi’kmaq and Onondaga) contributed a sculpture woven from 16 mm film ($1,600 sale price.)

Missoula painter and muralist Hadley Ferguson contributed a landscape of an imaginary but definitely western Montana scene. It sold for $2,600. Another Montana artist who favors pastel interpretations of scenic life, Monte Dolack, fetched $2,500 for a lakeside acrylic.

Relic Gallery donated a paired item: a bowl by Frances Senska and a serigraph by her partner, Jessie Wilber. The two both taught at Montana State University, where Senska’s students included influential artists like Rudy Autio and Peter Voulkos. The pieces sold for $2,400.

Having online bidding for parts of the silent auction predates the pandemic, and yielded bids from outside Missoula (Arlee, Dillon, Big Sky, Billings) and also Arizona, Idaho, Illinois and Virginia.

Millin said they’ll likely continue with an online silent auction and in-person “big tent” gathering.

“It’s a choice out of necessity, and we’re just trying to survive this thing with our community and get to the other side, and can’t wait to get back together in person,” she said.

