MAM's auction is now a 'Big Night' with online bids, music comp

Online, though, there is the potential to include more artists and more out-of-state viewers for the fundraiser.

After going through the normal process of jurying, MAM staff realized that they don’t have any space or time constraints this year. No shipping art to Montana or farther away and hanging it in their galleries for a preview exhibition. Then moving it to the University Center Ballroom for the live event. No rush to have the auctioneer bid all of them up over the course of few hours.

Since “everything’s out the window” this year anyway, Calsbeek said, they decided to be inclusive and accept all 120-plus pieces.

After considering the difficult year, "it felt better to say yes," he said. The artist are always taking a risk by submitting, and all involved are taking a chance by steering an in-person event with hundreds of supporters into a new format.

It will mean more support for artists in tough times — the split of proceeds is 50-50 or higher in the MAM's favor if the artist chooses. In years past, they’ve sent out $40,000 to artists within days of the auction.