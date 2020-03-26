MCT cancels spring tour, projects $1.5M in losses through May

MCT is now grappling with the future of its summer and international tours, with bookings in Japan and Italy now on hold and a hiring pool for the summer that is drastically smaller than in the past.

“Typically, this time of year we hire between 80 and 90 actors (40 to 45 teams). Right now, we have hired enough for 17 teams,” Elander said in an email. “What we can’t do … is hire all these people knowing we may not have work for them.”

The company is also gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary and has been adjusting its plans to fit into a world where large events might not be possible for the foreseeable future.

While the $1.5 million in projected losses through May accounts for approximately 25% of the entire MCT budget, Elander said they’re certain they’ll come out the other side still intact.

“We, as a nonprofit, work with really slim margins. Some companies out there will probably close their doors forever. I firmly believe that won't be MCT,” Elander said. “I think I could speak for the whole company — we know we’ll get through this, it’s just when and with how much effect.”

Cox and Von Adler plan to quarantine in Bozeman for now, but like many across the country, both are left without jobs for the next couple months.