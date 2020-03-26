MCT cancels spring tour, projects $1.5M in losses through May

In the middle of residencies and spread out across the country, last week Missoula Children's Theatre's touring actors and directors found themselves suddenly without jobs, as MCT Inc. canceled performances, classes, workshops and eventually the spring tour to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The estimated losses for MCT through May amount to at least $1.5 million, according to statistics provided by the Missoula-based theater company, and they expect those losses to continue through summer. As of last week, 66 touring actors and directors around the country had been laid off.
“We have these actors out in the field all the sudden with the rug pulled out from under them,” said Terri Elander, MCT public relations director. “As those cancellations piled up, it became obvious we couldn’t keep them out there.”
MCT has been touring nationally and internationally for nearly 50 years, sending teams of actors and directors to schools, organizations, camps and military bases to produce full-fledged productions with children. The teams of two road-trip around the country in their famed red MCT trucks, bringing with them a set, lights, props and make-up, plus guidance and instruction.
As early as three weeks ago, schools were calling MCT to cancel their residencies due to threats of COVID-19, Elander said, adding last Monday, March 16, they made the “painful decision” to pull the plug on the remaining spring tour performances.
While the MCT teams in the field weren’t entirely surprised by the cancellation, that didn’t help the fact that they were on the road and far from their homes.
“It happened so quickly, we weren’t really able to prepare,” said Kamlin Cox, a Bozeman native and MCT tour member who was in Mirna, Nebraska, with his teammate Charlotte Von Adler when they got the MCT email calling off the rest of the tour.
“We had just finished a residency that was starting to think about canceling school. This was after many had chosen to do so,” Von Adler said. The team realized rather than driving to their next residency location, they’d instead be driving back to Missoula months early to return their little red truck and unload the materials inside.
But not all of the trucks will be returning to Missoula right away, Elander said, as many teams were closer to where they live than Missoula at the time of the cancellation. Other teams found themselves far from home with nowhere to stay, as the school or organization hosting the residency generally provides housing for the MCT teams.
As news of the tour cancellation spread, posts offering help to stranded teams grew like wildfire on the MCT Tour Actor/Director (TAD) Alumni Facebook page.
“How is MCT doing with all this? Any teams stuck out there? Anything we can do to lend a hand?” a post from TAD alumnus Brandon Price read on Sunday, March 15.
“Atlanta here, reach out if you need connection/help/anything,” a post from an alum named Emma read.
“3 Extra rooms, beds, food, and parking available in Arkansas. close to Dallas/Shreveport/Little Rock. And tons of board games to keep us occupied if you need to social distance with us here for a bit,” wrote another alum Brittany.
“Over these years, we have developed this large group of people. … They still care and understand what it’s like to be out on the road,” Elander said. “They’re reaching out and providing so much comfort and support to the company and to one another.”
While Cox and Von Adler didn’t call on anyone posting in the Facebook group, they did seek shelter with an MCT alum.
“We used a contact from the fall tour, my previous tour,” Cox said, adding the two stayed with him on their way back to Missoula. “Even without the Facebook page, we still utilized that MCT connection. If this kind of thing happened and I was at my house in Bozeman, I would absolutely offer the same thing.”
“Anyone who knows what it’s like to be behind the wheel of a little red truck knows how hard it can be, even without any of this,” Von Adler said.
Last Friday, the pair arrived back to Missoula with their little red truck. They stopped at a laundromat to drop off the costumes for washing, and parked their truck in the MCT lot to unload their gear.
While Cox lives in Bozeman and has a relatively easy commute home, Von Adler lives in Connecticut.
“I’m not sure whether it is safe or socially acceptable to get on an airplane and fly back to the East Coast,” she said, adding her plan is to stay with Cox until this all blows over.
“Kamlin and I have become very good buddies over the course of the tour, so he and I are capable of quarantining together in Bozeman.”
The spring tour cancellation amounted to more than 250 residencies being called off, leaving thousands of kids across the country without the theater experience they’d signed up for.
“There are over 13,000 children who all the sudden aren’t going to be able to do something they’ve looked forward to,” Elander said.
Cox said he and Von Adler had seven or eight residencies left and for many of those groups, MCT would be their only theatrical opportunity.
“There are some places that just don’t have a program and we’re the only thing they get once a year,” he said, adding the final residency they were able to complete on the road was at a school on a reservation in North Dakota that didn’t offer any music, theater or art classes.
“Everyone who signed up to do MCT are now all going to get that ‘Oh, so close’ feeling,” Von Adler said. “They knew what show they were doing and when it was happening. These kids are all geared up.”
MCT is now grappling with the future of its summer and international tours, with bookings in Japan and Italy now on hold and a hiring pool for the summer that is drastically smaller than in the past.
“Typically, this time of year we hire between 80 and 90 actors (40 to 45 teams). Right now, we have hired enough for 17 teams,” Elander said in an email. “What we can’t do … is hire all these people knowing we may not have work for them.”
The company is also gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary and has been adjusting its plans to fit into a world where large events might not be possible for the foreseeable future.
While the $1.5 million in projected losses through May accounts for approximately 25% of the entire MCT budget, Elander said they’re certain they’ll come out the other side still intact.
“We, as a nonprofit, work with really slim margins. Some companies out there will probably close their doors forever. I firmly believe that won't be MCT,” Elander said. “I think I could speak for the whole company — we know we’ll get through this, it’s just when and with how much effect.”
Cox and Von Adler plan to quarantine in Bozeman for now, but like many across the country, both are left without jobs for the next couple months.
“Technically once we park our truck, we are unemployed,” Cox said, adding they’ll also miss out on the money they would have made for the remaining tour dates that were canceled. They both expressed they’re not alone and that anyone who is part of an arts community is experiencing the same losses.
“This is the reality of every single person we talk to,” Cox said. “This virus has shut down the country and ruined this tour, but everything else is closed too.”
Both plan to be back working for MCT once events are rescheduled and the tour is up and running again.
“It’s easy for us as artists and thespians to fall back into, ‘Everything is crashing and the first thing is the arts,’” Von Adler said. “But it is bigger than just us.”
