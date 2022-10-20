 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCT goes goth with 'Addams Family' musical comedy

The Missoula Community Theatre’s version of “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” will be spooky, dark and, yes, there is an Uncle Fester.

To director James Rio, it’s also a “trio of love stories at different points in their gestation.”

This interpretation of the macabre clan premiered on Broadway in 2010, with Nathan Lane in a lead role. It was critically panned but a success, retooled for a successful national tour and became a staple of local productions.

The plot is not unlike the movie “The Birdcage,” Rio said, which also happened to star Lane. He and his husband, played by Robin Williams, have a grown son who’s bringing home his fiancee and her parents who likely wouldn’t approve of their lifestyle. Efforts are made (which inevitably fail), to make themselves appear to be an “average” American family.

In the case of the Addams Family, parents Gomez (Miguel Angel Olivas) and Morticia (Jessie Cubberly), are heads of a clan, albeit an unusual one. Their daughter, Wednesday (Liv Carmichael), has fallen in love with a normie. Gomez must keep a secret from Morticia; inevitably the suitor and his parents come to visit and the goth-classic decor of the Addams household must be disguised.

Spoilers: The truth comes out eventually, as it might if Grandma (Alicia Bullock Muth) possesses truth serum; and we see a fuller picture of Lucas’ mother, Alice Beineke (Arielle Nachtigal).

Rio served as music director on some recent MCT productions, “The Little Mermaid,” and “SpongeBob Squarepants.” He knows Joe Martinez, the artistic director, from the Arizona Broadway Theatre, where they overlapped. Rio hadn’t seen the show before, only the TV series. His version looks back to the latter, and not even the movies.

The set design emphasizes the look of the house before the arrival of the guests (including nods to the TV show, such as taxidermy) with an overall gray palette to signal the gray areas in the story.

The cast includes many professionals, such as Muth and Nachtigal. Rio, who’s worked in theater around the U.S., including Alaska and Arizona, said the level of talent and the production quality at MCT is high.

The characters are obviously well-known, which is sometimes a challenge. Rio tells the cast similar advice that he doles out when he’s teaching voice: Don’t look at the end product of, say, Wednesday, the character. Instead, through the same process as a person as the character has gone through. “You’re going to get your own result that is going to be organic to you.”

IF YOU GO

Missoula Community Theatre will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical” Oct. 20-22, 27-29. It’s the equivalent of PG-13.

For tickets, go to mctinc.org, 406-728-7529, mctinc.org or the box office.

Coming up

The rest of the community theater season:

Harry Connick Jr.’s “The Happy Elf” — Dec. 1-18

“Puffs” — Jan. 19-29

“The Bridges of Madison County” — March 9-19

Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” — April 27-May 14

