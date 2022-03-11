MCT Inc. names Mike Morelli as executive director

MCT Inc., the arts nonprofit that includes both Missoula Children’s Theatre and the Missoula Community Theatre, has named its new executive director.

Mike Morelli, the director of the University of Montana’s Entertainment Management program since 2015, will officially assume his new role on May 16 after the semester’s end.

“If you love the theater, and have a passion for education, it's hard to think of anything better than working at MCT,” Morelli said.

He’s taking over from Michael McGill, who’s retiring from a role he’s held since 2006 and an organization he’s worked with for 41 years.

Morelli’s background includes acting, directing and management of performing arts centers.

“When you look at something like MCT, you think, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Creating new content, creating new shows, doing shows that are well-known for the community, going out and educating and empowering, and then making sure that the company survives into the next year to do it all again, and that’s about money, and it’s about passion and it’s about connection,” he said.

Morelli grew up in Longmont, Colorado, and his family would go to see theater, from Shakespeare in the (local) Park to touring shows in Denver. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theater and dance from the University of Wyoming and put himself through college by working in the theater shop. He also acted, and a capstone course in directing “changed my life,” he said. He focused on directing for his master’s in theater from Utah State University. At Texas Tech University, he earned a doctorate in fine arts, which required taking courses in music, theater, philosophy, art and his concentrations: acting and directing and arts administration.

MCT’s home base is the MCT Center for the Performing Arts on West Broadway, one of the largest venues in town. Morelli has managed performing arts centers such as the Hill Country Community Theatre in Marble Falls, Texas; the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts in Houghton, Michigan; and the Performing Arts Center-Kent State Tuscarawas in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Prior to moving to Missoula, his family knew of MCT through its residencies, in which teams of actor-directors take their little red trucks to communities around the U.S. and abroad, setting up and performing a play with new kids every week. His daughters have participated, and back in the 1980s he auditioned and talked with people from MCT. After coming to Montana, he joined the board of directors and learned more about the scope of its operation.

While the pandemic has sent shock waves through performing arts more than any other medium, Morelli remains “very positive about the future." While the pandemic isn’t over, there’s now a better understanding of how to mitigate risks.

“We see people just clamoring for live entertainment and live engagement," he said. "We’re social animals and we want to be with each other and experience cool things together."

McGill is helping Morelli with the transition.

“He (McGill) has done so many wonderful things and guided this company through the pandemic, which is stunning," Morelli said. "So many organizations folded. What he did, and what everyone at MCT did to get through these two years is nothing short of miraculous."

The community theater arm is finishing out a belated 50th anniversary season this spring, and the company is in the process of building back up the tours nationally and internationally, including work with the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.