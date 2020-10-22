MCT reopens with small cast musical about a very bad voice

Missoula Community Theater is re-opening to live performances with a small-cast show about a notoriously bad voice.
“Souvenir” is based on real-life philanthropist Florence Foster Jenkins, who embarked on a career in opera despite an inability to sing. In the play, veteran actress Alicia Bullock-Muth will be accompanied by James Rio as Jenkins’ piano player, Cosme McMoon.
Bullock-Muth, a vocal instructor, said it’s challenging to “beat her voice up” singing arias in six languages in a convincingly out-of-tune voice, but it’s a “blast” to be working again.
She and director Andy Meyers have staged “Souvenir” in Missoula, Polson and Fort Peck, where Meyers is the artistic director. Some things are slightly different this time: Meyers has been piped in on video calls as she and Rio rehearsed with masks on. While Jenkins’ relationship with McMoon is an intimate friendship, the script never calls for them to be too physically close together on stage.
Their experience and fewer numbers made it a perfect substitute for “Matilda,” a long-planned musical that calls for upward of 35 people that became “untenable” for a live production right now, said MCT Inc. Executive Director Michael McGill.
Thanks to the smaller cast size and quality, they reached out about bringing it to their stage.
“The entertainment value that comes along with that, it doesn’t have to be everybody in town to be a good show,” he said.
He doesn’t believe anyone wants MCT to stretch any boundaries regarding safety. "Souvenir," its first community theater show since March, is a chance to “offer some people that really would love to come watch in person, that opportunity in a safe way,” McGill said.
“We want to still be a part of the Missoula artist scene and reassure everybody that we feel really good about inviting them back,” he said. “Even if it is just a little teeny bit at a time.”
The show will be available for streaming online as well, an option that they’re promoting since the capacity is small. They’ll record a performance and make it available at the same times as the live performances.
McGill said that MCT worked with the Missoula City-County Health Department on a reopening plan. While the current requirements would allow them to have 75% capacity in their auditorium of 320 seats, they wanted to be more conservative and will limit it to 25 people to account for social distancing.
It’s not for the money, he said, but to “keep doing the art, you know, and keep having the resource for the community. I think it’s important to not just close doors.”
They’ll perform touchless temperature checks at the door, patrons will have to acknowledge a lack of symptoms, follow directions entering and exiting that make sure the flow isn’t congested. The nonprofit also bought electrostatic disinfect spray systems to clean the seats and venue, among many other precautions.
“It gets into the cracks and crevices and everything, so that’s a real boon,” McGill said.
Masks will be available for those who don’t have one, and touchless hand sanitizer dispensers.
For December, they’re planning a small-cast holiday show, “Plaid Tidings,” and staying flexible as conditions change.
“With COVID, you don’t know what you’re going to be able to do, honestly,” he said. “We have to evaluate that every step of the way.” They might only have a show available on streaming, or they might have a small audience, they’ll proceed.
Bullock-Muth said “Souvenir” is just “great theater,” and it feels good to be back at MCT with its high production values and “people that really care, and commit and have spent a lot of time in the theater.”
She’d already sung some of the arias in the show, such as “Ave Maria,” before ever hearing of the show, and laughed so hard she cried when she first listened to Jenkins’ versions. While it’s difficult to find the right line of bad singing as a performer, the character remains engaging and sympathetic to the audience.
“She means well. She loves the music. She’s a huge supporter of the arts,” she said.
It’s also a strong lead role, which can become more difficult for women actors to find as they get older, she said.
“I’m just grateful at my age to be able to stomp around on the front of the boards as they say,” she said.
Meyers volunteered to direct as a way to help MCT during its 50th anniversary season, and was eager to work again. Fort Peck canceled its summer theater season.
“All artists are ready to be creating and exercising that part of our brains,” he said, even with the uncertainty around.
Bullock-Muth was Meyers’ second-grade music teacher at St. Joseph’s in Missoula, and the two have worked together in productions for 30 years now. She's engaging when she hits the stage and is fun and easy to work with, he said, qualities that you seek out in collaborators.
Meyers directed remotely via laptop before driving some sets and costumes over from Fort Peck himself. One thing that stood out to him working on the play during COVID is that Jenkins emphasizes that “art cannot be ruled by caution. If you care about the arts, you have to find a way to do it,” he said, which is “exactly what we’re doing.”
