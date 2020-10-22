MCT reopens with small cast musical about a very bad voice

“The entertainment value that comes along with that, it doesn’t have to be everybody in town to be a good show,” he said.

***

He doesn’t believe anyone wants MCT to stretch any boundaries regarding safety. "Souvenir," its first community theater show since March, is a chance to “offer some people that really would love to come watch in person, that opportunity in a safe way,” McGill said.

“We want to still be a part of the Missoula artist scene and reassure everybody that we feel really good about inviting them back,” he said. “Even if it is just a little teeny bit at a time.”

The show will be available for streaming online as well, an option that they’re promoting since the capacity is small. They’ll record a performance and make it available at the same times as the live performances.

McGill said that MCT worked with the Missoula City-County Health Department on a reopening plan. While the current requirements would allow them to have 75% capacity in their auditorium of 320 seats, they wanted to be more conservative and will limit it to 25 people to account for social distancing.