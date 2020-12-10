MCT to stream 'Wonderful Life' as a live radio play

“It’s a Wonderful Life” isn’t Martinez’s first play during the pandemic. He directed during the Bigfork Summer Playhouse season, where the entire cast was quarantined, and here in Missoula for “Tic Tic … Boom!,” an independent run by Cadmium Company that was produced outdoors, in a backyard, with a small cast who were all housemates. Each group has different protocols, and the health recommendations evolve and change, too, he said.

Earlier this fall, Missoula Community Theatre decided to pause all of its normal style of shows — such as large-cast musicals — until conditions allow. They've since been combing through scripts that call for small casts that fill their niche — family friendly, accessible — and give their patrons some theatrical entertainment.

“The arts are really what’s getting people through the pandemic,” Martinez said. They can offer some “sense of normalcy” through the fall and winter. The city’s flagship performing arts organizations — MCT, the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance, and the Missoula Symphony Orchestra — have all opted for streaming adaptations instead of canceling their seasons entirely.

Theater is tricky in its own way. Martinez said they need to find scripts that can be staged and filmed without requiring too much close interaction between the cast members.