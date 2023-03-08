Missoula Community Theatre’s “Bridges of Madison County” were built over in Fort Peck.

Andy Meyers directed the musical adaptation last year with the Fort Peck Summer Theatre. (And he’s also acted in it with the Arizona Broadway Theatre.)

“It’s just such a popular musical that so many actors want to do, so I think it’s always been under the radar,” Meyers said. "They’re just waiting for the right time to do it."

He attributes that to the score, written by Jason Robert Brown, which he described as lush, with depth to the writing. His collaborator has Missoula ties: the book’s writer, Marsha Norman, co-founded the Missoula Colony playwrights gathering with the Montana Repertory Theatre.

The script is based on the novel, as well as the film, so the scope of its story is different — there’s more material about the town, and their families, for instance.

“People assume it’s just the two leads that everyone knows from the film, but there’s actually a lot of depth in the characters throughout the entire ensemble,” he said.

First, though, the leads: Angela Billadeau, a jazz singer and local actress who’s worked with MCT and the Rep, stars as Francesca Johnson, i.e. the Meryl Streep part.

“The scene work and the emotion has to be so vulnerable,” he said, adding that “she just went there from day one,” he said.

Royce McIntosh plays Robert Kincaid, the National Geographic photographer (aka the Clint Eastwood part) who comes to town. McIntosh studied musical theater at UM, performed in UM Opera Theater and has done shows with MCT. Meyers said it’s a natural fit for him and a showcase, since he’s more often in parts like, say, a funny dad. Many of the ensemble members have played lead parts, such as Petrea Torma, Greg Boris, Bridget Smith and Colleen Rosbarsky.

Meyers believes that the show didn’t take off on Broadway but is “finding more purpose in smaller towns,” where audience members can recognize the situations and types that can arise. “Oh, that’s my aunt. That’s my next-door neighbor,” he said.

“It's about all these connections and all these different relationships,” he said. "The movie just happened to focus on that one, you know, but in the musical there's a lot between the family and between the neighbors and between, you know, spouses and between siblings, so it really looks at all these different relationships."

The set was a joint effort between MCT and Fort Peck, who have been collaborating on productions as a way to reduce waste and free up room in their budgets. This set was designed by Shy Iverson and debuted in Fort Peck and then transferred here. Meyers said major elements are three arches, 20 by 30 feet, that they can “puzzle together in different ways to create the environment.”

They’re fluid enough that they can adjust the seams in the middle of action to keep it moving.

The band, comprising nine pieces (strings, guitar and drums), will be set up on stage, an arrangement Meyers first tried in Fort Peck.

This way, the neighbors might always be watching, in a very direct way. Besides the band, there are scenes where the ensemble doesn’t exit the stage, either, hovering like a Greek chorus.

"I wanted the actors to feel like they were never in private,” he said.