After two pandemic-induced cancellations, the Missoula Community Theater will be performing the beloved story of "Matilda."

The play is based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, which has inspired two movies, a radio show and the musical. The book itself has been lauded by readers around the world and it’s received awards and made it onto numerous “best book” lists.

While based on the children’s book, the play has a twinge of darkness characteristic of Dahl’s work. But there is also plentiful humor woven in as well, according to Joe Martinez, one of the play’s co-directors and the theater’s artistic director.

The story follows the trials and tribulations of a precocious and magically gifted young girl named Matilda. Matilda faces adversity in the form of uncaring parents and a particularly mean teacher, the infamous Miss Trunchbull.

“It’s about Matilda learning how to stand up for herself and showing everybody around her that there’s power within you to change the things you don’t like,” Martinez said.

It’s a timely play because it also focuses on Matilda’s love for reading and aversion to television. Given the prevalence of handheld devices, the theme of bringing back kids' love to read rings truer than ever, Martinez said.

The three-week production of Matilda will also mark the official retirement of a fixture of the Missoula Community Theater, Linda Muth.

Muth is the theater’s costumer and has been working with the theater since 1991 when she was cast in the opera, "The Mikado." During that time, the theater crew had asked if anyone knew how to sew and Muth raised her hand. That began her time helping out in the theater’s costume shop and over the years she worked her way up. Then in 1998, she took over as the theater’s costumer and has held the title ever since.

At this point, Muth estimates that she has designed costumes for around 200 productions. That often means multiple costumes for each cast member in every production and designing costumes for people of all ages. She has worked on the theater’s productions of famous plays and musicals like "Pride and Prejudice," "Les Miserables," "Shrek," "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Beauty and the Beast."

She has been sewing since she was 12 years old and through the years has learned to love the challenges that come with designing costumes for theater.

“I enjoy the creativity and thinking through things,” Muth said. “For instance, ‘what does a child’s mosquito costume look like?’ Or ‘how is someone going to affect a quick change that sometimes needs to be done on stage?’”

Muth remembers trying to figure out how to create a costume design for a singing cop. The cop costume needed to be able to strip off to reveal a John Travolta costume, which also needed to be able to strip off to reveal another cop costume. One of the secrets for the trick, Muth said, involves something to do with a crochet hook.

The work often requires thinking outside the box, while trying to work within a budget and also meeting the needs of the production and the actors. Throughout the years, Muth has seen new technologies come through the theater that have expanded the possibilities of costume design. Working with these new technologies is something Muth said she will miss.

Over the years, Muth has worked with scores of actors and theater staff who have been a part of MCT productions. Working with so many talented people has been one of the most rewarding parts of the job, according to Muth.

“What we give each other has been amazing, both with my staff and the rest of the staff at MCT,” Muth said. “It really has been a joy to work with everyone over time.”

But it won’t be goodbye forever, as Muth plans to remain involved in the theater in whatever ways she can.