As the expedition approaches some whitewater, the members of four boats yell intel back and forth, oaring in unison, or lean to avoid getting too close to a wall. The “river” is a custom stage, the sparkle of the water comes from lights, the boaters are all University of Montana students, and the “canyon wall” rises high up on the ends of the Masquer Theatre.

The story is real, though, just told through a different point of view. In 1869, self-taught explorer, geologist and Civil War veteran John Wesley Powell led an expedition from the Green River in Wyoming down through the Grand River into Utah, then the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance’s production is a play called “Men on Boats,” written by Jaclyn Backhaus, an under-40 Punjabi-American writer originally from Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a new work, too, one that's billed as "truish," and developed in 2015 and produced off Broadway the following year.

Backhaus’ script, with poetic language and modern humor, raises issues about who tells stories, the nature of exploration and the ego required, and the costs it levies on those involved. It’s also still an adventure tale, with a note in the script that it should be performed entirely by non-male cast members.

Jacob Christiansen is leading the show as a second-year MFA candidate in directing.

He said action and adventure roles aren’t equally distributed, something this production solves.

“There is no good reason why people who are not men cannot play people who are brave, and who do things that are daring and physically demanding, and there’s no reason why they can’t be heroes,” he said.

Samantha Mitchell, who’s graduating this spring with her bachelor’s in musical theater, was drawn to the role of Powell and his stirring monologues, drawn from his journals. Trying to convince the crew, low on food and weary of danger, to proceed back onto those rapids, Powell says, “We have an unknown distance yet to run, an unknown river to explore. What falls there are, we know not.”

A recent interpretation

The committee that selected plays for this season was charged with finding titles by women and playwrights of color, said John Kenneth DeBoer.

“This play is an example of both. Also, it was a play that examines history in a manner that allows us to think about just exactly who gets to tell what stories.”

Backhaus, who’s from Phoenix, Arizona, worked from Powell’s journals, the “Explorations of the Colorado River and Its Canyons.” The show first reached stages in 2015, and has become popular for college productions, he said. It touches on contemporary issues that students and Montanans are interested in, and the demographics in college theater programs skew toward women.

The script notes that the characters are all cisgender white men, but the cast should be “made up entirely of people who are not.” To DeBoer, it’s an example of conscious versus blind casting and helps achieve “what the author wants the art to mean.”

In Christiansen’s research, which included an interview with Backhaus, he said he sees multiple layers to the choice.

She told him that “we shouldn’t think of this play as really being about gender … it’s about these characters in their situation,” he said. They were likely thinking about their survival, their legacies, their tasks on the boat, where their next meal might come from.

To him, the casting is “making a statement about who is allowed to tell the stories of American history. What is the difference in what America looks like now versus the stories that we’ve memorialized, how can we tell this story in a way that looks like America?”

DeBoer, who’s also producing the show, said it strips away some mythic qualities, so we see them as real people who are learning and improvising as they went, he said.

“They’re showing us the real experiences … to be in a situation where you’re afraid you might starve and you don’t trust the people who are leading you and it makes it all the more human,” he said.

The fact that it is an adventure tale, made for the stage and not the screen, is unusual, too.

“It’s an action-adventure story to a large degree, and you just don’t see that in the theater very much. Maybe you get some sword fights in a Shakespeare play or something, but action-adventure as a genre really is reserved for film most of the time,” he said.

Building the canyon

Part of their challenge was to summon the Grand Canyon inside of the Masquer, the school’s flexible black-box theater.

In 2020, Christiansen took a multi-day backpacking trip in the bottom of the canyon, which provided resources to re-examine for the set design. From the ground-level view of a member of an expedition, the key features would be the striations and horizontal layers, along with the walls’ sheer height and bright color.

The design team — Jay Michael Roberts on set design, Michael Post on sound design, and Peter Fedock on lighting design — transformed the space. They’ve arranged a “river platform” that cuts through the center of the floor. At either end, they’ve built tiered “canyon” walls where the cast can clamber up. The audience seating is arranged on the two opposing banks of the river.

During tense whitewater scenes, the lights darken. They’ve programmed motion lighting that traces lines on the river platform to generate an element of forward motion. The sound of rushing water fills the room. Their musician, Lucy Taylor, wordlessly walks among the boats, beating an uptempo rhythm on the back of an acoustic guitar.

They have several faculty members with river experience who lent their expertise, even bringing in boat frames that they brought to a rehearsal space and set up on wheels to practice maneuvering.

“The scenes on the river needed to feel like they were dangerous, needed to feel like these guys had a lot going on at any one time that they needed to execute perfectly in order to stay alive,” Christiansen said.

Mitchell, as the one-armed Powell, doesn’t take up an oar herself, but overall she said the show requires a physicality that’s not like any other shows. There’s a climactic scene where she gets in a bind while trying to climb one of those cliff-like structures.

Powell typically seeks high ground to journal and pontificate. Mitchell said “it was very hard for me not to romanticize him as this influential scholar, explorer and founder.” The reality is that he was helping to colonize these places; his thoughts on the environment were earnest but he held racist views toward Indigenous people.

“I think juggling those two things helped me shape him,” she said.

There’s also anachronistic humor: A duo that Powell and company encounter say they’re “emerging farmers,” and chide him, sarcastically asking him if he’s going to write about it in his journal.

Along with situations, Backhaus’ writing includes poetic sections about the splendor of the area.

At multiple points, the script makes a point that these explorers weren’t the first people here. Powell and Dunn, the expedition’s No. 2, have conversations about bestowing titles on the features of the landscape, and “the unwritten rules for getting something named after you.”

This includes jokes about the seemingly unimaginative monikers that settlers bestowed on the things. Dunn suggests one spot be named “Craggy Range.”

Like many adventure stories involving a team, they don’t all get along. There are interpersonal conflicts that color the scenes on shore, ones that must get set aside on the water when the survival of all depends on working together. Powell’s character gets into heated conflicts with Dunn on how or whether to proceed.

One of Mitchell’s favorite parts comes in Powell’s response: “I say 5% is still a chance. Are we not still alive?”