Metal, clay and sky: Natural forces at play in UM student's sculpture

Sculptor Austin Navrkal puts tough materials and ideas born outdoors toward contemplative ends in “Currents(s),” his thesis exhibition at the University of Montana School of Visual and Media Arts.

A dedicated walker through the seasons, Navrkal picks up ideas everywhere. The minimal set of colors, and the rough surfaces of the ceramic, steel and wood, allude to seasons, cycles and facets of the natural world, although it might not leap out at you at first.

Much of it originated during “the everyday walk, just seeing how everything changes slowly and steadily,” he said, not unlike his three-year run in the Master of Fine Arts program, where he began experimenting with new forms.

“My slow transition, as the seasons do, my time here. And this is kind of an accumulation of my experiences and things I’ve seen.”

That accumulation has a physical presence — sculpture in waveforms, rings, wall installations and a particularly large towering piece.

The sculptures, with bent metal and fired clay that looks like rusted metal, held together with bolts and sometimes wood, hint at his earlier major — he originally entered Oklahoma State University to study mechanical engineering. He switched paths in his final year to art, and worked as a studio technician as well. In 2019, he came up to Missoula.

“Everything’s pretty engineered,” he said. He switched fields, but working with materials and making sure they stand up, or hang on a wall are involved, “more than most people think about.”

The “waves” rise about 5 feet off the ground in undulating sets of curved metal bars and slabs of clay, like gestural drawings blooming out in three dimensions.

The massive wave-form sculptures of Richard Serra are an influence, along with photographs of ocean waves by Philip Thurston.

An ongoing series of ring sculptures, “Kirkos,” which is Greek for “hoop,” take the same materials into a simplified form that can rest on a pedestal. They can imply waves or movement, too, but the circle alone implies myriad different things. The clay slabs on the ends appear to be in a continuous part of the metal curve. There’s a splash of bluish glaze on one, an allusion to water.

A wall installation, “Cascading Skies,” comprises 23 of the curved slabs, arranged so they cast shadows in rhythmically interesting ways.

Like much of the show, the palette was inspired by the limited but emotionally potent colors of winter — he said he designed it as a gradient, moving from deeper grays, “the rough-looking skies,” to lighter off-white tones, the last gasp of light in the evening.

The surfaces of the slabs are weathered enough that you may wonder what exactly they’re made of at first — he likes working with materials that show “evidence of order and chaos” that reflect our own experiences in the world, and it “makes you who you are, and there’s something special about that.”

One has a bronze glaze made by a buddy from his undergraduate days, which is nice to make "this part of my repertoire,” he said. Others were passed on to him by his mentor, Brandon Reese, and he uses them frequently.

“That’s just a part of my past, and it comes back quite a bit. It’s a big part of my life,” he said.

