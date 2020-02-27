Metaphorical mugs and creative clay at International Cup 2020

Everyone has their favorite one. It greets us in the morning steaming with warm coffee or tea and it often quenches our thirst before bed. We wrap our hands around it every day, creating an intimate bond with an inanimate object.
The Clay Studio of Missoula’s International Cup 2020 features nearly 50 mugs and cups made by more than 30 artists from the U.S., Netherlands, Canada and Scotland and runs through March 6. The exhibition has become a favorite of artists looking to showcase their personalities through clay and for Missoulians searching for a creative and unique new vessel.
Juried by Helena-based potter Sunshine Cobb, this year’s selections include both functional, utilitarian-based works as well as more abstract, sculptural pieces. Cobb, who’s been working in ceramics for 20 years, said many of this year’s submissions explore the cup as a metaphor or a vehicle for self-expression.
“What’s interesting about cups and mugs specifically or any kind of functional object, they’re very much a reflection of the artist making it,” Cobb said. “It’s one of the more personal objects that potters make because it is a daily use object, typically.”
Laura Marmash’s “Lend Me Your Ear” and “Listen Up!” cups are made out of porcelain with granite inclusions and feature human ears as handles. The pale blue and brown mugs come in sets, with the idea being that the cups can listen to and interact with each other.
“It’s still this fully-functional cup, but it creates a dialogue too because of the two cups of course bonding to each other and listening. And depending on how you position them, that dialogue changes,” said Shalene Valenzuela, executive director of the Clay Studio.
The ear cups have curiously been changing positions in the exhibition, she said, as visitors pick them up and interact with them.
“People kind of create their own stories with them. They keep shifting around every time I look in the gallery,” she said.
Unlike other shows, visitors to the International Cup are encouraged to touch and hold the pieces.
“With ceramics itself, people will be more prone to pick up items made out of clay because they view it as function,” Valenzuela said. “You kind of get these cues of the handle — I mean a handle is so inviting to come and wrap your hands around it.”
A stoneware clay cup by Emily Rangel-Cascio features a bumpy surface of navy blue and yellow bubbles, creating an interesting texture. An awkwardly angled knob sticks out from the side. The piece is an example of one of the less-functional cups and is accurately titled “Useless.”
“Even though it’s a cup form and you could pour something into it ... the handle is something that’s impossible to grasp ... you have the glazing on the inside with these dots, so it becomes a chore to clean,” Valenzuela said.
Sadie Clarendon’s “John Deere Wheelie Mug” is a cube-shaped cup on wheels that looks like it might roll away from you, and Julie Brand’s “Grasshopper Cup” and “Beehive Cup” boast beautifully painted nature scenes.
Sitting across from each other in the exhibit are Ramiro Diaz’s “Carnival” and David Scott Smith’s “Pretty On The Inside,” featuring freaky-looking faces that pop out from the outside of the cups. Drinking from “Carnival” would be like drinking from a creepy shrunken head, and the interior of Smith’s mug features feminine florals, hence the name.
Cobb said her first requirement when making selections for the show is that the cups are made well.
“I believe in well-crafted objects, so even if it’s used as a metaphor for something, you lose me if it’s not well-crafted.”
The show happens once every two years, and Valenzuela said it’s always received a great response from the Missoula community because of its accessibility.
“It is a form that a lot of people, especially if they’re collectors with a budget, first-time art collectors, it’s something that they can have as part of their collection,” she said.
Most of the prices range from $40 and $200, and many of the cups have already sold.
“Everybody has their favorite cup, their favorite mug they drink out of,” Valenzuela said. “There is this intimacy with a cup — you hold it, you drink things out of it. There’s this human interaction with a cup that is so close that you don’t experience a lot with other functional objects.”