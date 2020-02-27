Metaphorical mugs and creative clay at International Cup 2020

“It’s still this fully-functional cup, but it creates a dialogue too because of the two cups of course bonding to each other and listening. And depending on how you position them, that dialogue changes,” said Shalene Valenzuela, executive director of the Clay Studio.

The ear cups have curiously been changing positions in the exhibition, she said, as visitors pick them up and interact with them.

“People kind of create their own stories with them. They keep shifting around every time I look in the gallery,” she said.

Unlike other shows, visitors to the International Cup are encouraged to touch and hold the pieces.

“With ceramics itself, people will be more prone to pick up items made out of clay because they view it as function,” Valenzuela said. “You kind of get these cues of the handle — I mean a handle is so inviting to come and wrap your hands around it.”

A stoneware clay cup by Emily Rangel-Cascio features a bumpy surface of navy blue and yellow bubbles, creating an interesting texture. An awkwardly angled knob sticks out from the side. The piece is an example of one of the less-functional cups and is accurately titled “Useless.”