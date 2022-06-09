Miss Montana plane documentary heads to streaming

“Return to the Big Skies: Miss Montana to Normandy” has landed on streaming.

The documentary chronicles the restoration of a Mann Gulch smokejumper plane with a deadline to fly it to Europe for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, in the summer of 2019.

The movie is available for rental or purchase through Amazon Prime. (Those outside the U.S. or U.K. can see it via Vimeo on demand.)

“Those volunteers and folks that flew that airplane to Europe and back really made the state proud,” said director Eric Ristau. "And the fact that we were able to document that and hopefully share it with a wide audience is exactly what I hoped would happen."

The only prior screenings were at the EAA OshKosh AirVenture show last summer; a viewing at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in September 2021 for volunteers and those involved. It screened at the Wilma in February at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

Ristau and his wife and co-producer Geneva Ristau run a film production company; they teamed up with producer Jenny Rohrer for the project. Ristau directed a feature film about a motorcycle road trip, “The Best Bar in America,” with his brother, Damon Ristau. He and Geneva also helmed a documentary, “Sit Stay Ride: The Story of America’s Sidecar Dogs,” about what he called the “fervent” subculture of people who enjoy having their pets riding shotgun.

Ristau already had an interest in aviation — the movie is dedicated to his grandfather and his great-uncle, who flew in Europe during World War II.

In the summer of 2018, when the Miss Montana Project was announced, it caught his eye. Another filmmaker had expressed interest but bowed out. A friend of Ristau’s who serves on the board of the Museum of Mountain Flying reached.

Ristau thought, “if they can swing the project, and make it happen, and raise the money and find all the volunteers and do the 10,000 hours of labor necessary, it would be pretty cool. So I went to the hangar probably 35 or 40 times over the next nine months or so.”

Featured on camera are the originators of the idea — Eric Komberec, president of the Museum of Mountain Flying; and Bryan Douglass, who both were on a flight to pick up an antique smokejumper training plane and heard about the D-Day Squadron.

Hundreds of volunteers, fundraisers and experts were involved, Ristau said, both locally and some out of state.

“You had highly trained aircraft mechanics, you had a bunch of people from Neptune Aviation who are professional aviation maintenance people, down to folks that had never touched an airplane in their life,” he said.

“Some of them maybe worked on automobiles, some people worked tinkering in their garage, some folks just knew how to scrub grease off of metal, which was apparently like a huge amount of the work that they did,” he said. "They just tore that airplane down to the bones and have to clean out decades and decades full of just nasty grease."

His initial plan was to film the trip to Europe itself. However, that couldn’t happen for insurance and other reasons, he said. He bought a ticket, mostly to see it for himself.

He and Geneva and Jenny Rohrer spent a year going through the footage with a new focal point in mind — a grassroots effort and a race against the clock, which now comprises about 95% of the film.

“In the end, I think I'm happier with that as a storyline than it would have been going to Europe and making it mostly about that trip,” he said.

They adapted a chapter-like structure moving back and forth from the past to the present.

They interviewed Steve Smith, author of a book, “Fly the Biggest Piece Back,” on Johnson Flying Service, and thanks to Stan Cohen and other historians they have pictures that likely haven’t been seen widely. Local media interviewed on camera include Dennis Bragg and Kim Briggeman, who extensively covered the project.

It covers the history of the Mann Gulch fire and the people who died there and Montana aviation and the smokejumpers and how they influenced paratrooping for WWII.

“We're really happy to pay tribute to not only the volunteers, but the thousands of smokejumpers that jumped out of an airplane and the folks who have touched it over the years and kept it flying,” he said.

For more information, head to missmontanamovie.com.

