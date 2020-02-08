Missoula Art Museum raises $130K at annual auction

The art is selected by a jury, based on the quality of the pieces and the artist's reputation that fit with its mission to promote contemporary art. It's always an open question whether a piece from a popular exhibiting artist will sell, or whether a piece from an artist who sold well in years past will repeat again.

"We can't predict the commercial art market," said associate curator John Calsbeek. "That's not what we do. It's the opposite of what we do."

"We feel like it was a good year for MAM, a good year for artists, and a good year for our community," Millin said.

The auction is the largest fundraiser of the year for the accredited nonprofit museum, and goes toward its programming and keeping its admission free.

Millin said they've been considering the online move for several years now, one that they say was inevitable. After talking with other local organizations who've already made the change, they were told that they might hear some complaints but overall would raise more money, Calsbeek said.