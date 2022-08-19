Missoula Art Museum reopens after AC repairs with major exhibitions

The Missoula Art Museum is reopening its galleries Saturday after a three-week closure while its air-conditioning system was repaired.

The museum will be back on regular hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with free admission.

To honor the late Missoula Mayor John Engen, who died on Monday of pancreatic cancer, the MAM is exhibiting a contemplative portrait of him by Montana painter Megan Moore in the lobby.

The closure delayed the public opening of a major exhibition, “New Monuments,” by Raven Halfmoon. The ceramic sculptor, of the Caddo Nation in Oklahoma, was a long-term resident artist at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena, among others around the state.

She constructed three large-scale sculptures: two of women’s heads and one atop a horse.

“I consider (the sculptures as) multiple facets of me,” Halfmoon said in the release. “But they also represent multiple generations — my great-great-grandmother, grandmother, my mother, my aunt, cousins, my ancestors, and what they’ve created.”

She built them piece by piece from the ground up with coils of clay. Senior curator Brandon Reintjes said one weighed around a thousand pounds. They are decorated with lettering, including her name, that confronts contemporary issues including racism, according to the release, along with imagery tied to her heritage.

“It’s ambitious work. The scale is incredible, and the way that it strikes you when you walk into the room,” he said.

Her work has been featured in Ceramics Monthly and reached into mainstream outlets like Vogue after gallery exhibitions in New York. Reintjes said that nationally, she’s gaining well-deserved attention, and they’re excited to show work that she made in Montana.

The MAM is working to bring Halfmoon to Missoula for a dedicated opening and reception. The art will stay on view through Dec. 31.

Elsewhere in the building, Marilyn Lysohir of Moscow, Idaho, has an exhibition opening on Sept. 2 titled, “The Dark Side of Dazzle,” that includes a massive ceramic sculpture of a World War II ship, along with paintings, mixed media and audio of interviews with veterans.

Other continuing exhibitions include “Re-Imagining Landscape” (through Oct. 15). The MAM borrowed a work called “Sunflower,” by the celebrated painter James Lavadour (Walla Walla/Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla). They paired the piece, five oils on panel depicting smoky, ochre mountainsides, one laced by fire, with landscape works from the museum’s permanent collection that take less conventional views on the natural world. The artists include the late Montana painter Russell Chatham, along with Kristi Hager, Walter Hook, Sheila Miles, Bill Stockton and more.

Upstairs through Sept. 10, you can see “The World is Round,” by photographer Todd Forsgren, who teaches at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and manages a gallery there. His works span styles, media, years, with playful and thoughtful experiments that explore what photography can do and look like.