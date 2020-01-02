IF YOU GO

The Missoula Art Museum's 48th Benefit Art Auction Exhibition opens on First Friday, Jan. 3. The auction is Saturday, Feb. 1, in the University Center Ballroom at the University of Montana. Tickets are available through missoulaartmuseum.org. They cost $150 for non-members, $100 for members, and $1,000 for a prepaid table for 10.

How to bid online

You can register and bid on silent auction items online this year, some before and some during the event itself. Go to givergy.us/mamauction to sign up and follow the instructions.

First round

You can start bidding on a first round of 12 pieces starting at the Friday, Jan. 3, opening. It closes on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are not required.

Second and third rounds

At the auction, bid on 37 items starting at 5 p.m. The second round closes at 7:45 p.m. and the third closes at 8:45 p.m. You can bid online and set a "maximum bid" option that will automatically bid for you so you don't have to monitor a paper bidding sheet.