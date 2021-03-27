Missoula Art Museum seeks submissions for juried summer exhibition

The Missoula Art Museum is calling for submissions for an upcoming exhibition, “The Space of Hope: A Collective Response.”
It will be on view in the MAM’s largest space, the Carnegie Gallery, from June 7 to Sept. 18, as part of “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss,” a project with museums and venues around the country and internationally participating.
Here's the angle of “The Space of Hope,” according to the museum:
“Rather than focus on the devastation wrought by the intertwined processes of industrialization, extraction, climate change, cultural displacement, and colonization, this juried, group exhibition, ‘The Space of Hope’ will imagine solutions and amplify voices that serve as a counter-narrative to the historical power structures that are inherent with extraction."
“Extraction” itself is a project led by the Codex Foundation. “It aims to produce a multimedia and multi-venue art intervention, which investigates extractive industry in all its forms; any process or businesses associated with removing materials and natural resources from the earth,” according to the mission statement sent by the museum.
“The Space of Hope” is one of many exhibitions at the MAM and in Montana tied to the project happening this year.
The title comes from a Rebecca Solnit quote, “We don’t know what is going to happen, or how, or when, and that very uncertainty is the space of hope.”
The MAM “invites feminist approaches, Indigenous voices, and underrepresented viewpoints. Artists are encouraged to submit works that focus on healing, reparations, nurturing, cooperation, unity, and problem solving as a global society.”
The call is open to artists of all genders and backgrounds and mediums with detail images if appropriate.
Artists can submit up to three works. The deadline is April 25. Notifications will go out by May 3 and work is due by May 28. Select artists will receive an exhibition honorarium and support for shipping and transit. Go to mam.submittable.com/submit for more information.