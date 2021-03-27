Missoula Art Museum seeks submissions for juried summer exhibition

The Missoula Art Museum is calling for submissions for an upcoming exhibition, “The Space of Hope: A Collective Response.”

It will be on view in the MAM’s largest space, the Carnegie Gallery, from June 7 to Sept. 18, as part of “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss,” a project with museums and venues around the country and internationally participating.

Here's the angle of “The Space of Hope,” according to the museum:

“Rather than focus on the devastation wrought by the intertwined processes of industrialization, extraction, climate change, cultural displacement, and colonization, this juried, group exhibition, ‘The Space of Hope’ will imagine solutions and amplify voices that serve as a counter-narrative to the historical power structures that are inherent with extraction."

“Extraction” itself is a project led by the Codex Foundation. “It aims to produce a multimedia and multi-venue art intervention, which investigates extractive industry in all its forms; any process or businesses associated with removing materials and natural resources from the earth,” according to the mission statement sent by the museum.

“The Space of Hope” is one of many exhibitions at the MAM and in Montana tied to the project happening this year.