The Missoula Art Museum has opened a new exhibition, "For the Record: Photographing Montana’s Historic Bridges, Powerhouses, and Missile Sites, Inside and Out," this week.

The show includes 28 photographs that Missoula artist Kristi Hager shot, according to a news release from MAM. Hager shot more than 600 images "to document utility and security infrastructure across Montana for the Historic American Buildings Survey and Historic American Engineering Record," the release says.

The archive is housed at the Library of Congress. Photographer Tom Ferris scanned negatives to convert and enlarge them for high-quality print.

Hager, in addition to photography, works in drawing, painting and other mediums. Last fall, she was a part of "Focus on the Figure: The Pattee Canyon Ladies' Salon, 1989-2022," a survey of the long-running Missoula artists group. She also had a solo exhibition of paintings, "Love Letters to Missoula," at Radius Gallery.

MAM organized this exhibition, which will travel around the state through the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association through 2025. Funding was provided by the Montana History Foundation.