Missoula Art Museum to reopen as it debuts art park exhibition

A work of art "needs engagement to be alive," said Laura Millin, the executive director of the Missoula Art Museum.
The coronavirus placed the MAM, and multiple galleries' worth of contemporary art, on lockdown since mid-March when it closed its doors out of precaution of spreading the novel coronavirus.
That's over as of Thursday, June 4, as the MAM reopens with limited capacity and safety rules. The MAM's re-emergence should be obvious before you reach the door, as it's also debuting a new exhibition in the Missoula Art Park that straddles East Pine Street.
The kinetic, vibrant junk-metal sculptures of the late Jay Laber should appear familiar to anyone who's been on the University of Montana campus, where a figure on charging horseback greets visitors to Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Blackfeet artist, who died last year at age 58, earned fans and admirers around his home state and the world — his sculptures of warriors stand at the entrances to the Blackfeet Reservation, visible to countless locals and tourists heading to Glacier National Park.
The MAM had been in discussions with Laber about an outdoor sculpture dating back to 2016, but his health problems eventually took a toll, and prevented him from the creative and daunting physical labor of welding and transforming into art the scrap metal.
This exhibition, titled "Reborn Rez Wrecks," comprises five pieces from private collections, meaning many viewers likely haven't seen them before.
"To get a critical mass of pieces that show a variety of forms and animals and everything like that is pretty significant," said Brandon Reintjes, senior curator. "It's like his whole vocabulary and lexicon: seated figures, dancing figures, horses, bison, buffalo skulls," he said.
It gives viewers a look at "the whole range of his expression," dating back to an early piece. Laber first discovering his artistic abilities as a non-art major at Salish Kootenai College and worked under celebrated artist Corky Clairmont. The MAM also was able to borrow his very last piece, "Pony," that he kept at his home in St. Ignatius. Laber was in high demand for private commissions and public art, so the chance to see multiple pieces in one place is rare. The pieces will be on display through October, and between Laber's popularity and the open-air accessibility of the art park, the MAM hopes it can provide an accessible space to visit during uncertain times.
After you've seen the art outside, what are the new rules for the interior?
First off, the MAM will not be holding receptions or events in the near future. Instead, they'll have normal hours (Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) with a limited capacity of 25 visitors in the building at any given time. "We're going to try to spread it out and keep people in small groups and create a flow by inviting people to, after they enter the museum, to take the elevator up and look at the second-floor exhibits and make their way down, so hopefully we can limit the cross-over on the stairwell," Millin said.
If the museum exceeds capacity, they'll ask people to return at a later, reserved time. Masks will be required, and they've commissioned an artist to make "beautiful" reusable masks that will be washed on site after each use, Millin said. Next week, tours, called "MAM Walk: Looking Together," will be held by reservation for groups of up to nine, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday through Friday. A staff member can help provide "a little deeper viewing" experience with "real art instead of a screen."
The summer camps will resume in smaller class sizes with standard precautions, and some programs will take place in the art park. For more information, go to missoulaartmuseum.org.
They consulted with the Missoula City-County Health Department and the other museums to develop these practices and a cleaning routine — the entire building gets disinfected twice a day, with spot checks in between. The bookstore and library are closed to minimize handling of objects.
The exhibition schedule, which runs far in advance, has been reconfigured due to the closure, and some have been extended. Their major exhibition, "Hindsight and Foresight are 20/20," by ceramic sculptor Stephen Braun, will stay up through September, for instance. (He's even completed a new piece recently for the show.) Elizabeth Stone and Linda Alterwitz's collaborative exhibition on healing and being present, "Earthborn: 30 Seconds to 40 Moons," continues until Aug. 22.
"Love Letters to the Collection," an ongoing project that spotlights pieces from its trove of contemporary Indigenous art, will remain up through the end of the year. "Laura Barrett: State of Grace," an examination of the the late artist and Bigfork gallery owner's work, is up until Aug. 22.
Millin believes that audiences, particularly museum-goers, are conscientious of each other, "because that's the nature of looking at art. You don't want to encroach on somebody else's space."
She also said it's important to believe that everyone adheres to the rules generally so that we can as a whole stay open. "We can recover together," she said, and learn new ways to do the things that we used to do. "I really think we can."
