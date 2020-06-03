Missoula Art Museum to reopen as it debuts art park exhibition

Millin believes that audiences, particularly museum-goers, are conscientious of each other, "because that's the nature of looking at art. You don't want to encroach on somebody else's space."

She also said it's important to believe that everyone adheres to the rules generally so that we can as a whole stay open. "We can recover together," she said, and learn new ways to do the things that we used to do. "I really think we can."