Missoula Art Park: A metallic herd on view 24/7

The Missoula Art Park opens in the spring and closes in the fall, running on a seasonal cycle much like the farmers markets.

People similarly ask every year about when the sculptures are going in, said Brandon Reintjes, the Missoula Art Museum’s senior curator.

The art park opened in 2017 as a joint project between the MAM, the city of Missoula and Adventure Cycling. The inquiries have something to do with its highly visible location: it spans from the MAM’s entrance on Pattee Street to the corner of Pine, with more space on the cycling nonprofit’s side of the street.

“When you put art in a public sphere like this, it immediately becomes the property of the community,” Reintjes said. "They take care of it. They look out for it. This is a community exhibition, and downtown Missoula can count on that every year."

Reintjes was seated on one of the benches on the MAM’s side. Minutes after he’d explained how the public feels some ownership, a vehicle rolled by and through an open window, someone shouted that they loved it, and it was awesome.

“It's the fun part of having sculpture outside — you get that sort of feedback,” he said. "Unabashed sharing of how you feel."

“Contemporary Folk Animals” features a herd of four large-scale sculptures by three Montana artists. All of them work with reused materials: Kirsten Kainz of Bozeman, the late Bill Ohrmann of Drummond, and George Ybarra of Missoula.

Because the MAM has many issue-driven shows indoors this season, Reintjes said the museum wanted a counterpoint. While curating one gallery exhibition, “Unnatural History: Animal Images in the MAM Collection,” staff took note of the plethora of big-as-life animal sculptures that artists in the area produce.

Besides their subject matter, the rich color of rusted metal is a unifying trait. The material is a familiar one to Treasure State residents by virtue of its ubiquity. One artist whose work was displayed in the park, Jay Laber, was inspired by the junk cars he saw around the Flathead Indian Reservation, and transformed them into kinetic sculpture. Reintjes said the enthusiasm for Laber’s installation in the art park in 2020 played a role in the current show.

Like Laber, George Ybarra, a Missoula sculptor, contributed a horse. His steel piece, “Kenworth” (circa 2004) is typically stabled outside a garage on the Northside. Like Ohrmann, he prefers his animals at a life-size scale, with welded patch-like constructions and little surprises to watch for, such as hand-print silhouettes.

Visitors to Silver Park will be familiar with Ybarra’s craftsmanship, as he created one of the largest pieces of public art in the city. “Perseverance and Passage” rises to a height of 28 feet, a geometric abstraction that when viewed at an appropriate angle, assumes the form of a figure lifting itself up. It references the area’s past as an industrial site transitioning into something new after years of blight.

The life and art of Bill Ohrmann, who died in 2014 at age 95, can and has filled a book, “Tainted Revelations,” written by former Missoulian arts reporter Joe Nickell. A Drummond rancher born in Hall, Ohrmann began carving in wood. He was skilled enough to gain recognition for it, but is remembered for a late-period creative streak. In his 70s, he began painting scenes that expressed his love for nature and his deep ambivalence about humanity’s stewardship of it. He also welded massive animal sculptures with the help of his son, John, that explore a more whimsical side of that adoration for the world’s fauna. All of those varied types of work are on view at the Ohrmann Museum in Drummond.

His urban wildlife contribution is a steel “Elk” circa 2002 with a massive body and folk-like quilted metal surface. Its head, topped with antlers painted white, looks inquisitively toward the street. Nearer to the MAM entrance, a shiny steel mountain goat perches atop a specially constructed pedestal decorated with silhouettes of flowers and plants.

Reintjes said they reached out to the Ohrmanns, with an eye toward sharing his work and generating more interest in the museum.

“When you walk into that museum and you see Bill's vision, it's transformative,” Reintjes said.

Since it’s weathered a downturn in attendance during the pandemic, the MAM wanted to “point back to the Ohrmann Museum and see if we can help encourage people to visit and see those incredible sculptures and paintings.”

The third artist, Kirsten Kainz, has made public art in communities around Montana, including Missoula. One of her grizzly bears stands guard outside MacKenzie River Pizza Company on Grant Creek Road. Her art park sculpture is a wide-eyed and whimsical owl, “Night Moves” (2022), made of found materials. She’s a “constant collector” with a sensibility that fits in the contemporary art world while staying accessible, much like Ohrmann and Ybarra, Reintjes said.

Curating for a public space

The outdoor space calls for “different considerations than other exhibitions, necessitated by scale and safety,” Reintjes said. In comparison with a secure indoor gallery, they’re placing “artwork out in the physical environment 24 hours a day.”

They want Montana work that's not easily displayed elsewhere, for one.

Logistics play a role, too — they have to be able to safely transport the sculptures. Ohrmann’s steel mastodon is iconic, but getting it from the museum grounds in Drummond to a streetside plaza in downtown Missoula isn’t practical.

Safety is a consideration, as the sculptures are located in public, he said. They have to consider its durability, and whether it entices unwanted interaction from the public. One of the sculptures by Laber, a Blackfeet artist, was tagged with “black feet,” which was an unusual response.

While the graffiti seemed thoughtful rather than outright vandalism, they removed it.

