Missoula artist adapts 'weird fiction' author's story into eye-popping graphic novel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ellsworth illustrated the book in black and white, and using only black pen on Bristol board conjures up a vision of the story that’s claustrophobic but not without moments of strange beauty, like you’ve had a chance to peer inside his head as he was reading.

A disruption in the bleak order of the building begins when a worker plants a vine in a pot to brighten up her office. It soon spreads into the ceiling tiles and throughout the ductwork of the building. A janitor in training, whose manager delivers creepy speeches while they sleep, describing the all-consuming necessity of work with “1984”-style intensity, notices the vines and goes to explore its tracts, beckoned by memories of a more normal life. On another floor, a mimic arrives and his differences disturb his colleagues, who find him alien and begin to turn on him. In one section of this odd structure, a woman begins communicating with mice who fan across the building and relay its workings. Threats seem present at all times, such as a fifth floor that no one can visit.