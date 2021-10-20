Missoula artist finds time, space to experiment at library residence

Another figure he made is of a cowboy, standing in a duel stance, with guns drawn in each of his six arms. The unrealistic addition of six arms is a way of exploring the myths of the past, such as the lone cowboy trope.

He and Ira Sather-Olson, the senior MakerSpace associate, made it with a 3D scanner by a company called Occipital that wirelessly connects to an iPad, along with a program called Skanect. Decker posed as the model, and Sather-Olson scanned him, moving around multiple times. Then you can edit out any extra data (such as, say, the floor) and in this case, add extra data (multiplying the arms) and export it to the 3D printer.

It doesn’t pick up a tremendous amount of detail on faces, for instance, Sather-Olson said, but for the purposes of art projects has been useful.

One piece relates to Disney’s “Pocahontas,” and an early scene in which they’re sailing to America and talking about what they’re going to encounter. "They paint this really ugly picture of Native American people, and they parade this mop around, with a feather, and then they chop it off,” he said.

Using the 3D printer, they made a mop in the style of an old plastic toy, the kind he grew up with, and wants to incorporate the imagery.