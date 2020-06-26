Missoula artist relief fund spotlights city's creators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A comedy show or a piece of theater, some locally made visual art, a set by a songwriter — all things you could take in during a busy Friday night in downtown Missoula before the novel coronavirus swept closed the doors of many venues three months ago.

Those creators and their work are "all important to the fabric of our community, and we want to support them," said Kia Liszak, the executive director of the Zootown Arts Community Center.

To help offer some financial assistance and appreciation, the nonprofit launched an Artist and Performer Relief Fund last month. Each week, a pair of artists receive $250 and a spotlight on their social media.

"It's not going to change somebody's entire situation at all. But I think it's a nice gesture, and a meaningful amount of money" to help with rent, bills or to help them do something they'd otherwise delay, she said. Last fall, after the ZACC moved to its new building downtown, with an events space and galleries for DIY and alternative art, that's roughly what an artist might earn for one night.

United Way of Missoula County started it off with $5,000, and Clearwater Federal Credit Union gave $5,000 as well. The ZACC is seeking more donations from individuals and groups to keep it going.